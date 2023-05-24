BERRYVILLE — Clarke County’s community Memorial Day Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in Rose Hill Park in downtown Berryville.
The theme of this year’s program will be “Fallen But Not Forgotten: A Tribute in Our Anniversary Year.”
VFW Post 9760, one of the event’s sponsors, is observing its 75th anniversary in 2023. American Legion Post 41 is the other sponsor.
Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Westbrook, a member of Post 9760 and a Clarke County resident, will be the guest speaker. Commissioned as an infantry officer in 2003, Westbrook deployed to Iraq between 2004 and 2007 with the 82nd Airborne Division three times and with the 25th Infantry Division (Light) in 2008. From 2012 to 2023, he served in strategic positions including a fifth deployment to Iraq in 2019 to 2020. He is a recipient of the Airborne Badge, the Expert Infantryman Badge, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Combat Action Badge and the Ranger Tab.
Post 41 Commander Tom Vorisek and Post 9760 Commander Mike Blumenthal will lead the Memorial Day Service.
The Clarke County High School Band, led by Mark Curry, will perform prelude and postlude selections and the National Anthem. The school’s Chamber Choir, under the direction of Kristi Snarsky, will perform two songs at the service.
Colors will be posted and retired by The James Wood Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
The Clarke County Honor Guard, led by Chris Birch, will conduct a military salute.
If the weather on Sunday is bad, the service will be moved inside the nearby Barns of Rose Hill on Chalmers Court.
Those attending are invited to partake of free refreshments and fellowship at the VFW Post at 425 S. Buckmarsh St. in Berryville immediately after the service.
Along with Sunday’s service, members of the VFW and American Legion posts and Boy Scout Troop 34 will place American flags at veterans’ grave sites at Green Hill Cemetery at 9 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers also will place flags at Milton Valley Cemetery throughout the Memorial Day weekend.
