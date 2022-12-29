The winter storm system that brought unusually cold temperatures to the Winchester area over the holiday weekend left some area residents temporarily in the dark, a result of power outages caused by strong winds.
The western portion of Frederick County was the hardest hit on Friday. It also bore the brunt of similar damage during an ice storm the week prior, said Preston Knight, communications manager for Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC).
Unlike during the ice storm, mutual aid groups from other energy cooperatives were unable to assist SVEC in restoring power due to widespread damage across Virginia and the East Coast.
“The compounding element was the cold temperatures our crews had to work in. Sometimes you can call on other cooperatives, but this storm was widespread,” Knight said.
On Friday, more than 2,000 Frederick County customers were without power, with most connections restored by the next morning, according to SVEC. Outage locations included Cedar Grove Road, Mountain Falls and Back Mountain Road.
High winds and fallen trees were responsible for the high number of outages.
Sustained winds were clocked at 30 miles an hour, with gusts up to 50 miles an hour, Knight said.
Fewer connections in Winchester were impacted.
“I think we did just fine in the city limits,” Knight said. “The general layout of the city meant there wasn’t as much in the way of trees interrupting connections.”
Neighboring Clarke County comprises a very small section of the SVEC’s service area, with just about 100 meters connected.
SVEC maintains over 7,900 miles of electric lines and serves over 97,000 meters in Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Highland, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties and the city of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.