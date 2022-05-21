WINCHESTER — Unseasonable heat, stifling humidity and a tornado warning weren't enough to diminish the enthusiasm of about 150 people who gathered Friday afternoon at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury to celebrate a long-awaited expansion of the retirement community.
"This is a very special day for us," Westminster-Canterbury President and CEO Jeannie Shiley said at the start of the groundbreaking ceremony on the campus at 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive.
The cause for celebration was twofold. Not only has Westminster-Canterbury added 21.3 acres to its 65.25-acre campus, it was also celebrating its 35th anniversary.
"We're very excited about the next 35 years," said Shiley as she gave a brief history of Westminster-Canterbury, starting with the arrival of its first resident.
Shiley said Westminster-Canterbury's story begins with a cat. An occupancy permit for the brand-new retirement community was expected to be issued on Dec. 31, 1986, and the very first resident was scheduled to move in that day. When the permit's issuance was unexpectedly delayed, the woman had to check into a hotel instead. The hotel would not allow her cat, though, so Shiley said Westminster-Canterbury staff agreed to cat-sit until the pet's owner could move in two days later, on Jan. 2, 1987.
The retirement community's future begins with an expansion that has been in the works since May 2019, when Westminster-Canterbury bought an adjoining 21.3 acres at 654 Fox Drive that straddles the Winchester-Frederick County line.
Shiley said Westminster-Canterbury then assembled a "dream team" headed by Pennsylvania-based contractor Warfel Construction Co., which has a satellite office in Winchester, to oversee the project.
"This truly is a team effort, and it's good to be on the team," said the Rev. Dan McCoig, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Winchester and chairman of Westminster-Canterbury's board of trustees.
More than two dozen attendees at Friday's ceremony were "villa depositors" — people who have put down a 10% deposit on one of the 97 dwellings that will be located in 10 new villas. The one- and two-bedroom apartments have entrance fees that range from $299,000 to $671,900, plus monthly service fees from $3,745 to $5,770.
Matt Hartzler, president of Warfel Construction, thanked the depositors for trusting Westminster-Canterbury and the development team enough to commit to buying homes that will not exist until at least 2024.
"You're looking at a hill and we're trying to tell you where the road is going," Hartzler said as he pointed at the formerly wooded 21.3 acres that were recently cleared for construction. "It takes a lot of trust."
The afternoon's most boisterous applause was reserved for the program's final speaker, Farley Massey. The 99-year-old — 99 and a half, to be precise — has lived at Westminster-Canterbury since 1995 and is excited to see the retirement community grow.
"Sometimes old folks have words of wisdom to share, and this old person does," Massey said. "Let the soiree begin."
With that, the assembled crowd of 150 turned its attention from Westminster-Canterbury's future and started celebrating its past at a special 35th anniversary party that featured live music, a special cake and lots of story telling.
To learn more about Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, visit svwc.org.
