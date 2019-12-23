WINCHESTER — Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury invites the public to enjoy its holiday decorations.
For the third year, the retirement community has organized a charming display of nativity and crèche treasures, shared by the residents. You will see everything from a tiny plastic set, which was a childhood purchase many years ago, to elaborate porcelain sets from Europe.
Also, there are two 19th-century village displays adjacent to the crèches and a Santa collection as well.
Visitors are welcome to come to the Commons Area above the main lobby to view these items. The display continues until the first week of January.
SVWC is off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522 North), just south of Va. 37.
