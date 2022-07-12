WINCHESTER — Penny Byler of Frederick County sat at a table in front of the Hideaway Cafe in downtown Winchester on Monday playing a version of the card game Concentration.
Byler looked at 10 cards that were face down in front of her. Each card had a picture of a bird, and her task was to select one card and then try to remember which of the other nine cards was a match.
"Do you remember where the other robin is?" asked Danielle Weatherholtz-Palmer, director of resident services at the Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury retirement community in Winchester.
"Nope!" Byler replied with a laugh.
Byler is a lovely, youthful, effervescent woman who is living with dementia. On Monday morning, she and her husband, Rick Byler, came to Hideaway Cafe at 141 S. Loudoun St. to participate in Westminster-Canterbury's first Memory Cafe in more than two years.
The Memory Cafe, a monthly program overseen by Weatherholtz-Palmer, is an opportunity for people with cognitive impairments to join their caregivers for an hour of socializing, games and activities in a safe and comfortable space. The cafe is open to the entire community, regardless of whether they live at Westminster-Canterbury, and beverages are provided free of charge.
"We would be doing the city of Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County a disservice if we didn't offer our knowledge to everybody," Weatherholtz-Palmer said when asked why Westminster-Canterbury sponsors the cafe. "They can come and get information and be surrounded by those that are in the same situation."
The first Memory Cafe was held in January 2020 and, until Monday, was the only one ever offered. Weatherholtz-Palmer said the February 2020 cafe was cancelled due to a minor fire on the Loudoun Street Mall, and the March 2020 installment was scrubbed because COVID-19 had found its way into the Winchester area.
In recent weeks, Westminster-Canterbury officials decided to resume the Memory Cafe program.
"If I can help one person today, I did my job," Weatherholtz-Palmer said.
The Bylers were happy to receive that help. As Penny Byler continued her quest to match bird pictures, Rick Byler was getting information about Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury at 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive because he and his wife of 28 years may make it their home.
Weatherholtz-Palmer and other Westminster-Canterbury staffers who assisted participants at Monday's Memory Cafe certainly made a good first impression on the couple. When asked about the women who were chatting with her and her husband, Penny Byler smiled broadly and said they were "beautiful, lovely, pretty."
Weatherholtz-Palmer said the Memory Cafe will be held at the Hideaway Cafe until further notice, but she hopes to eventually switch back and forth between businesses on the north and south ends of the Loudoun Street Mall.
"It's such a central location for anybody that would like to come and talk to us," she said about the downtown pedestrian mall.
The cafe will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. on the second Monday of each month, and any location changes will be announced on Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury's Facebook page, facebook.com/svwc.org.
