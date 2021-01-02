WINCHESTER — When Drs. Austin and Mitra Westover set out almost two years ago to build their own dental office from the ground up, they had one thing in mind: Comfort.
The process started in January 2019 with the selection of a location at 11 Meadow Branch Ave., about a half mile from their former space on Amherst Street. The new space has 6,023 square feet of space.
After carefully choosing every aspect of what’s now their new office, the Westovers have been honored with the 2020 American Dental Association Design Innovation Award for “new build.”
The award, in its second year, recognizes excellence in dental facilities that seamlessly combine esthetics appeal, function and design.
“We’re super excited. It’s a national award only given out to one office in the whole country per year,” Austin said. “We’re honored that we were able to receive it.”
The couples’ mission with the new build was to create a welcoming environment, which included both how the practice was laid out as well as how it would be set up to add new technology down the road.
“Most people don't particularly love coming to the dentist, and a lot of people have this deep-seeded phobia with it,” Austin said. “So everything we did, we tried to do in such a way that was calming or peaceful. We tried to make it have a homey feel.”
Mitra, who has had a passion for interior design since she was a child, handled decor with Texas interior designer Saskia Fazio-McPhail. She said she was particularly proud of the waiting room, which she designed to resemble a family room.
“It has vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and the furniture is situated to make it feel like a family room with a couch, a coffee table, a few chairs, a TV, some conversation areas, floor-to-ceiling windows — it just feels like a nice, cozy waiting room with very soothing colors,” she said.
The couple even had an essential oil diffuser installed into the heating and cooling system to help eliminate typical smells often associated with a doctor’s office.
Technology wise, they’ve added the ability to do laser teeth fillings now, with no numbing, no needles and no drills to help make patients feel more comfortable.
“Our overall goal was to create a place where people could come get their dental work done in a calm atmosphere,” Austin said.
When the couple entered the contest, they felt they had a good shot to win it, Mitra said.
Judging criteria for the contest included esthetics appeal, such as use of color, light/windows and theme; utilization of technology; function and efficiency; innovation; and how well the design has accomplished the entrant's objective.
Westover Family Dentistry was one of three finalists for the award. The other two offices are in Colorado and New York City.
With the honor, the practice was awarded $1,000, which the Westovers split among their staff.
“It was a really fun process. It’s something I’ve been passionate about,” Mitra said. “When we won, it really validated the whole process for us.”
