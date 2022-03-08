Latest AP News
- Texas county official to resign after problems with primary
- Record gas costs pose fresh political challenge for Biden
- Ukraine aid grows to near $14B in $1.5T government bill
- Poland offers fighter jets to US in plan to help Ukraine
- EPA memo steers water money to disadvantaged communities
- Federal jury convicts Texas man of storming Capitol with gun in 1st trial over Jan. 6 riot
- Proud Boys leader charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot
- Russia underestimated Ukraine's resistance, US official says
- Cyber firm: At least 6 US state governments hacked by China
- Jury deliberations to start in 1st trial over Capitol riot
Local News
- Attorney for rape suspect says sex was consensual
- This week's government meetings
- Writer Margo Oxendine will be guest speaker at Ladies' Horticultural Luncheon
- Progress being made on potential Stephens City town office relocation
- Act 1 Salon opening 2nd location
- Clarke supervisors hear Va. 7/Route 601 improvement options
- Winchester considering bond issuance for water, sewer improvements
- Winchester native working to help Ukrainian refugees in Czech Republic
- Warm regards: Rotarians log milestone in firewood donation
- Group home plans to locate in Boyce neighborhood
AP National Sports
- Court date reset for 2 NFL players, 2 others in Vegas case
- Shot Doc is out: Magee retires after 1,144 wins in Philly
- Lakers stumbling through season of high expectations
- AP Sources: Seahawks agree to trade Russell Wilson to Denver
- AP sources: Seattle Seahawks agree to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos for players, draft picks
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.