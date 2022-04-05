Latest AP News
- Governor highlights $50M investment in behavioral health
- Missouri House fine-tunes state budget
- Group claims fetuses in DC home proof of illegal abortions
- Nebraska fails to override governor's denial of rental aid
- South Carolina Senate's only Black Republican is sworn in
- Fox bites man, putting Capitol Hill on high alert
- Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty to Jan. 6 charges
- Minnesota insulin safety net funds $6M in supplies in 2021
- Jury begins deliberations at US trial sparked by 1MBD fraud
- Arkansas governor announces parolee supervision expansion
- The sad story behind the ZeroPak headstone
- Applications being accepted for Winchester Police Department’s 2022 Kids and Cops Camp
- Quicksburg woman finds niche raising rare sheep
- Forsythia in bloom
- Robert Orrick to get historical marker in Winchester
- Fatal shooting trial underway in Frederick County
- Suspect charged in motorcycle chase, crash
- Used book sale underway
- Berryville's gigantic spring yard sale set for Saturday
- Hearings scheduled on Clarke County taxation matters
