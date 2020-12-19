WINCHESTER — Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10th) has been appointed to the House Appropriations Committee for the 117th Congress.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made the announcement Thursday.
The House Appropriations Committee is one of the most powerful committees in Congress, overseeing 12 spending bills that fund most of the functions of the federal government.
“I am honored to receive an appointment to the House Appropriations Committee, and thrilled that Virginia and the 10th Congressional District will once again be represented on this important committee,” said Wexton in a press release. “We have a lot of work to do to provide robust support for a strong recovery, invest in chronically underfunded agencies and programs, and fix our country’s broken infrastructure. I will work tirelessly on behalf of my constituents, including tens of thousands of federal workers and contractors, and be a strong voice for the priorities of the Commonwealth.”
Wexton will be the only Virginian on the committee. For the first time in more than a century, Virginia was not represented on the committee for the 116th Congress.
Former Representatives Frank Wolf, who previously held Wexton's seat, and Jim Moran were both long-serving committee members who used their role on the appropriations committee to advocate for Virginia priorities such as Metro funding, support for road and other infrastructure improvements and defense and national security projects.
