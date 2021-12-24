WINCHESTER — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act — a bipartisan bill that will ban all imports from the Xinjiang region of China unless it can be determined that they were not produced using forced labor.
The bill was co-introduced by Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-VA., and Rep. Jim McGovern, D-MA., earlier this year.
“The mass imprisonment and forced labor of Uyghurs in China has poisoned global supply chains, and American companies and consumers cannot be complicit,” Wexton stated in a news release. “I’m proud that we have delivered a strong, bipartisan law that will keep goods made with forced labor off of our store shelves and hold the Chinese government accountable for their genocide of Uyghurs. I’m grateful to the relentless work of advocates in Virginia and across the country for helping make this legislation a reality, and I will continue fighting to ensure that the U.S. will not turn a blind eye to this human rights atrocity.”
Many everyday goods used by Americans – including electronics, textiles, automobile parts, polysilicon, wigs and hair extensions, and shoes – have been tied to forced labor in Xinjiang, and despite all the recent attention on this issue, imports from Xinjiang to the U.S. doubled in 2020, according to the release. Big corporations like Nike and Coca-Cola, who have reportedly profited from the forced labor regime, have lobbied against the bipartisan legislation. The bill passed unanimously in the House and Senate earlier this month.
Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, which Wexton represents, is home to one of the largest Uyghur communities in the U.S.
“The entire ADAMS (All Dulles Area Muslim Society) community deeply appreciates the effort of Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton and her Capitol Hill colleagues for supporting the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act,” said Chairman Younus Mirza and Executive Imam Mohamed Magid stated in the release. “This issue is utmost importance not only to tthe Uyghur members of our congregation, but to every Muslim in Virginia and beyond.”
