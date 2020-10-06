WINCHESTER — The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation introduced by Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, to make U.S. companies publicly disclose products that come from China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region (XUAR) — a move designed to prevent businesses from profiting off forced labor from the region.
The legislation, known as the the Uyghur Forced Labor Disclosure Act, addresses the disappearance, mass internment, and imprisonment of Turkic Muslims, particularly Uyghurs, in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR). Since 2014, Chinese authorities have detained between 800,000 and possibly up to 3 million Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other ethnic minorities in forced education, training and labor camps.
Those detained are reportedly subjected to abuse and forced to work in factories within the camps and across China. According to Wexton, these factories allegedly feed into the supply chains of more than 80 well-known global brands, including many U.S.-based clothing and electronics companies.
“The Chinese government’s horrific persecution of Uyghurs, including the extensive use of forced labor, has reached the supply chains of some of the most recognizable global brands,” Wexton said in a press release. “Most Americans would be shocked to learn that the products they use every day — from the phone in their hand to the shirt on their back — were likely produced in part with forced labor.”
The legislation would require U.S. publicly listed companies to review and actively audit supply chains for forced labor. It also directs the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to require publicly traded companies to annually disclose imports of manufactured goods and materials that originate, or are sourced from, forced labor in Xinjiang. The House passed the legislation with a 253-163 vote, with 227 Democrats and 26 Republicans voting in favor of it. The legislation has not come before the Senate yet.
This is the second bill passed by the House against China’s forced labor of Muslim ethnic groups. On Sept. 22, the House voted 406-3 to pass Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act — a bipartisan bill that would ban goods from the Xinjiang region of northwestern China from being imported into the U.S., with the presumption that those goods are being made with the forced labor of detained Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.
Virginia’s 10th Congressional District is home to one of the largest Uyghur communities in the U.S.
Last week, Wexton held a virtual roundtable with Uyghur constituents whose families and loved ones are victims of human rights abuses committed by the Chinese Communist Party.
Subi Memet, a Uyghur-American who lives in the 10th District, said her 68-year-old father disappeared in 2017 on his way to the U.S. She said he was arrested by the Chinese government and for three years she and her brother, who also lives in the U.S., kept their silence. She said they were afraid if they spoke out something bad would happen to their mother and sister who still live in China.
“My father was the chief of the Xinjiang forestry department,” Memet said. “He worked for the government for more than 40 years. He has never done any crime or anything. His only crime was being a prominent Uyghur man. Because of his great leadership ability and integrity, he was always chosen to work at the government. But all of a sudden now, he became a criminal along with millions of Uyghur back home.”
She said that, without evidence, the Chinese government accused her father of being a “two-faced separatist” and sentenced him to life in prison took his life-savings. Her mother’s passport was also confiscated.
Zubayra Shamseden said during the discussion that the Chinese government’s so-called “re-education” camps are an attempt to eradicate Uyghurs and that many detained Uyghur women have been forcefully sterilized.
The full text of the Uyghur Forced Labor Disclosure Act can be found at: https://docs.house.gov/billsthisweek/20200921/BILLS-116HR6270-RCP116-64.pdf.
