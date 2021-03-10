Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, on Tuesday co-introduced legislation to expedite the ability of ethnic Uyghurs and others suffering from persecution by the Chinese government to apply for refugee status and asylum in the United States.
Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, which Wexton represents, is home to one of the largest Uyghur communities in the U.S.
The legislation designates Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities facing repression and persecution by the Chinese government as Priority 2 Refugees. P-2 is for groups of special humanitarian concern who are designated by the U.S. government for resettlement processing and provides them direct access to the U.S. refugee system.
Wexton introduced the legislation along with the U.S. Reps. Ted Deutch, D-Florida, Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Florida, and Chris Smith, R-New Jersey.
The legislation is a response to the disappearance, mass internment and imprisonment of Turkic Muslims, particularly Uyghurs, in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).
Since 2014, Chinese authorities have detained between 800,000 and possibly up to 3 million Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other ethnic minorities in forced education, training and labor camps. Those detained are reportedly subjected to abuse and forced to work in factories within the camps and across China. Other atrocities reported from Xinjiang include torture, beatings, food deprivation, sexual assault, forced sterilization and denial of religious, cultural, and linguistic freedoms.
For the past year, Wexton has held several discussions with her Uyghur constituents, she has advocated for legislation to address what is happening in XUAR.
Wexton is a member of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, an independent U.S. government agency charged with monitoring human rights and the development of rule of law in China. According to the commission, the actions taking place in XUAR “may constitute crimes against humanity.”
“Cultural genocide, forced labor and other atrocities which the Uyghur people and other Muslim minorities are suffering at the hands of the Chinese government is a human rights crisis and demands our urgent attention,” Wexton said in a press release. “I represent one of the largest Uyghur diaspora communities in the U.S., and I have constituents who are fearful for their loved ones as they try to escape the horrors in Xinjiang. Providing an expedited process for refugee status and asylum in the United States should be an essential component of our humanitarian response to protect and save lives, even as we continue to work to hold the Chinese government accountable.”
I say we take care of our own first.
Just great, Wexton. Keep them coming until we have not room left at all.
Just great, Keep them coming until we have no room left at all.
Except that you don't want to take care of "our own" either. I'm pleased that Congresswoman Wexton is standing up to the Chinese and for human rights.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Of course I do. What ever gave you the idea that I wasn't for taking care of American Citizens first?
[thumbup]
