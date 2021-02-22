WINCHESTER — Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, has introduced a resolution to designate February as “Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.”
The resolution, introduced along with Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pennsylvania, and Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, aims to raise awareness about the millions of American teenagers who are victims of dating violence each year.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1 in 11 high school females and 1 in 15 high school males report having experienced physical dating violence, and 1 in 9 high school females and 1 in 36 high school males report having experienced sexual dating violence. The CDC also says that teens who experience dating violence are more likely to experience depression, anxiety, substance use and suicidal thoughts.
"Teen dating violence can take on many forms, both seen and unseen, and affect any teenager," Wexton said in a news release. "Whether the violence is physical, sexual, psychological, or cyber, the scars of an abusive relationship can severely impact a teenager’s development and follow them for their entire life. To help our teens who are suffering from this abuse, we need to raise awareness of this issue, break the stigma, and promote the importance of safe, healthy relationships."
Fears about disclosing dating violence to a parent or loved one can lead to many teens suffering in silence, unaware of the resources available to them.
On Thursday, Wexton held a virtual roundtable discussion with local school counselors and resource providers about the issue.
"A 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey showed that approximately 44% of teens reported being a victim of violence at the hands of their partner. Now, with the advent of social media, there are even more tools and avenues that are used to pursue and harass innocent victims," said Fitzpatrick in the release. “This is a significant issue that impacts everyone — teens, parents, teachers, friends, and our communities, as well. This bipartisan resolution is a step to empower victims and educate the public. Together, we can raise awareness about teen dating violence and promote safe, healthy relationships."
The resolution has been endorsed by the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
