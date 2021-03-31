Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, has been named co-chair of the Transgender Equality Task Force, which is pushing for legislative and administrative action to ensure equality for transgender people.
The Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus announced Friday that Wexton and Reps. Marie Newman of Illinois and Pramila Jayapal of Washington will lead the task force for the 117th Congress.
In the news release, Wexton said she looks forward to working alongside Newman and Jayapal to “fight for those we love and those who want to be able to live freely and authentically in this country without the fear of discrimination.”
Wexton noted this past summer that LGBTQ Americans can still be legally denied access to housing, credit, education and more. She recently voted in favor of the Equality Act, which would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation and gender identity.
“As Co-Chair of the Congressional Transgender Equality Task Force, I look forward to being on the frontlines in addressing and defending issues of basic human rights affecting my transgender friends and family,” Wexton stated. “The trans community remains under attack with dehumanizing bills going through state legislatures and false narratives being amplified by the right and some Members of Congress. This Congress, it will be my mission to shine a light on the issues and the triumphs of transgender Americans, and to elevate their voices and visibility.”
Jayapal, who has a transgender child, said she was honored to co-lead the task force. “This is a pivotal moment in our fight for equality, and I stand with my child and every LGBTQ+ person in America as we defeat hate, end discrimination, and secure full civil rights across this country,” she said in the release.
As their first action, the co-chairs on Friday released a resolution honoring International Transgender Day of Visibility.
The Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus was founded in 2008. Its mission is to promote equality for all, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. The Caucus, which is led by nine openly LGBTQ+ members of the House of Representatives, says it is committed to achieving the full enjoyment of human rights for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. and around the world.
(2) comments
"Wexton noted this past summer that LGBTQ Americans can still be legally denied access to housing, credit, education and more."
Everyone can be 'legally denied' those things. Example: a business has an opening for two jobs, twenty people apply. The business owner picks the two he wants based on their experience and suitability. Nothing illegal was done to the other eighteen who didn't get a job there. Same deal with housing, education, credit.
No, that's not what she said. Not being able to fit the minimum requirements of a job (education, etc.) has never been legally considered discrimination. However, there are still places where transgendered people may be discriminated against for being transgendered. That is an arbitrary reason and has no basis in a fair judgement. That was the issue with redlining practices and other forms of racial discrimination. There are some states that still have las that bar non-Christians or atheists from holding public offices.
It was a good attempt at an argument. A for effort.
