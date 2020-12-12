WINCHESTER — The National Defense Authorization Act, passed this week by the House of Representatives and the Senate, includes five provisions authored by Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10, who voted in favor of the bill’s passage.
“This year’s defense authorization is an important bipartisan measure to strengthen our security and meet the needs of those serving our country, including key priorities for Virginia and constituents of the 10th District,” said Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton in a press release. “This legislation supports Americans in uniform with a 3% pay raise, ensures our country is better prepared to confront today’s national security challenges, and advances American leadership across the globe.”
Wexton authored provisions of the bill that would:
Analyze foreign disinformation campaigns on social media. This amendment would require a standing report and briefing on malign foreign influence efforts to spread disinformation on social media seeking to undermine federal elections. The report and briefing would analyze the amplification of falsehoods by bot networks, social media users, and algorithms to better understand how it is circulated.
Target products imported from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) and sold in military commissaries and exchanges. It would require the Department of Defense to review the policies and processes governing its retail supply chains, and review potential links to regions where forced labor may be used, specifically the XUAR. Since 2014, Chinese authorities have detained between 800,000 and possibly up to 3 million Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other ethnic minorities in forced education, training and labor camps.
Modernize the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), including enhancing the bureau’s authorization to protect against domestic terrorism and focusing on emerging methods of illicit finance such as cryptocurrencies.
Protect benefits of federal workers, allowing federal employees to carry over an additional 60 hours of unused leave into 2021
Increase the duration of support services for military victims of domestic violence.
