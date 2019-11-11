WINCHESTER — Staff from the Winchester office of Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, will host a Medicare Outreach Day this week to answer constituents’ questions about Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.
The event will also include representatives from the Social Security Administration, Virginia Insurance Counseling and Assistance Program, and Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services.
Medicare Outreach Day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in Wexton’s Winchester District Office, located in Suite 120 at 100 N. Loudoun St. Walk-ins are welcome, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP on Eventbrite so personnel will have an idea of how many people to expect.
Anyone with Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security questions who can’t make it on Tuesday can submit a request for casework on Wexton’s web site, wexton.house.gov.
For more information, call Wexton’s Winchester office at 703-236-1300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.