Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D, who represents Virginia's 10th Congressional District, has launched a social media campaign to spotlight stories of human rights abuse victims in China.
In a news release, Wexton said that while the world watches the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the Chinese government is waging a genocide campaign against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, cracking down on democracy movements in Hong Kong and erasing the culture and religion of Tibetans.
She accuses the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and corporate sponsors of the Winter Olympics, including Coca-Cola, Visa, Intel, Procter & Gamble and Airbnb, of choosing profits over speaking out against human rights abuses.
“I called on the IOC to move the Games, and they refused,” Wexton said in the release. “I called on the corporate sponsors to do their part and not be complicit in the cover up of these atrocities, and they have remained silent. We cannot let the Olympics come and go without telling the true story of these Genocide Games. I’m sharing these stories of abuse, assault, and oppression so more Americans can see and understand the horrors being suffered by so many right now at the hands of the Chinese government.”
Virginia's 10th Congressional District, which stretches from Frederick County to McLean, is home to one of the largest Uyghur diaspora populations in the U.S.
Wexton will be sharing daily stories about the issue on her Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook pages.
On Friday, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., introduced a bipartisan resolution calling on the Chinese Communist Party to guarantee the safety and freedom of tennis star Peng Shuai, and rebuking the IOC for its “failure to clearly and forcefully challenge the Chinese Communist Party’s claims about Peng Shuai’s safety.”
A companion resolution, led by Wexton and Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., unanimously passed the U.S. House of Representatives in December 2021.
On Monday, Peng delivered a controlled interview in Beijing that touched on sexual assault allegations she made against a former high-ranking member of China’s ruling Communist Party, The Associated Press reported. Her answers — delivered in front of a Chinese Olympic official — left unanswered questions about her well-being and why she disappeared for a period of time.
She told French sports newspaper L’Equipe that the concerns about her well-being were the result of “an enormous misunderstanding.”
Peng, 36, also said she couldn’t envision a return to tour-level professional tennis. She hasn’t played on the women’s tour since February of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.