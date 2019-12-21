The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump should include witnesses Trump ordered not to testify in the House of Representatives and documents he refused to provide, Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, said on Thursday.
“I support a full and fair trial with the evidence presented that the House gathered in addition to the testimony and evidence that the president prevented the American people from seeing or hearing through his obstruction of Congress,” Wexton said in an email response to a series of questions from The Winchester Star.
Wexton, a Leesburg resident who took office in January, was one of 229 Democratic House members who voted to impeach Trump on Wednesday for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The impeachment was over Trump delaying the release of $391 million in military aid for Ukraine and delaying a White House visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky whose country is at war with Russia.
In a record provided by the White House of a July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky, Trump asks Zelensky to investigate a debunked conspiracy theory that the Democratic National Committee and Ukraine framed Russia for hacking into DNC computers in 2016. He also asks for an investigation into whether Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden got a Ukranian prosecutor fired to prevent him from conducting a corruption investigation into Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that formerly employed Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, on its board of directors.
On Sept. 11, two days after the House began investigating whether Trump tried to extort Ukraine into investigating a political opponent in exchange for military aid, the White House released the aid. No Ukranian investigation was conducted and Trump, just the third of 45 presidents to be impeached, denied trying to shake down Zelensky.
While the articles of impeachment don’t mention bribery and extortion, Wexton said on Thursday that the delay in aid was attempted bribery and extortion by Trump. In a written statement after Wednesday’s impeachment, Wexton said Trump committed a “grave abuse of power” through a “systematic campaign” to obstruct the investigation and intimidate and silence witnesses.
“The president’s pattern of misconduct outlined in the articles of impeachment and his unrepentant contempt for the rule of law make it clear that he poses a clear and present danger to the very foundations of our democracy,” she said. “Voting to impeach the president was no an easy decision, nor was it one I took any pleasure in. I cast my vote with a heavy heart and a solemn sense of duty to protect our Constitution.”
Wexton, a former Loudoun County prosecutor, said on Thursday that Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey in 2017 and his attempts to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller were obstructions of justice. She said Trump would have been indicted, “were he not a sitting president.” However, Wexton called the Democrats narrow articles of impeachment “appropriate.”
With fellow Republicans controlling the Senate, Trump’s acquittal there is nearly certain. Despite Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., saying he is “not an impartial juror” and is in “total coordination” with the White House on how the Senate trial should be run, Wexton called on Republicans to be impartial. “If Senate Republicans choose to shirk their constitutional obligation and want to set a precedent that American presidents can invite foreign interference into our elections at will, then they will need to answer to the American people,” she said.
(8) comments
It is a sad state of affairs when Wexton was a county prosecutor, and doesn't understand law 101. This problem will be corrected with the next election.
WOW...and THIS is the person that is representing us? Goodness, we're in trouble, since she seems unable to grasp basic facts.
Isn't it great to have no representation at all? Wexton has her confused, mixed-up mind made up on everything. No need to listen to us.
It's the Democrats in the House of Representatives that are the ones guilty of abuse of power. Looking forward to voting the "Resistant Participators" out of office.
She is only speaking for Northern VA folks where the majority is residing!
You and your party have wasted time, resources, and effort that could have been better spent helping the American people. All foreign aid is a carrot on a stick and is intended to request something of a foreign government. Trump asked Ukraine to investigate corruption emanating from the U. S. and possible influence in our elections. What Trump did pales in comparison to the behavior of Hillary using an illegal email server to conduct her extortion of foreign governments and nationals for the Clinton Foundation or Obama actively campaigning in the politics of England and Israel.
The witnesses that the democrats want to see in the Senate trial could have been compelled to testify before the House, but Nadler stated that going to court to gain that testimony would take too long. It is apparent that Representative Wexton lacks an understanding of how the impeachment process works. The House does the investigation and, if the investigation yields sufficient evidence, the members vote to impeach. After the articles of impeachment are conveyed to the Senate, there is a trial, based upon the facts of evidence gathered during said investigation. The Senate does not investigate, therefore no new witnesses are needed.
Wexton, a former Loudoun County prosecutor, said on Thursday that Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey in 2017 and his attempts to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller were obstructions of justice. She said Trump would have been indicted, “were he not a sitting president.” However, Wexton called the Democrats narrow articles of impeachment “appropriate.”
You are way WRONG and part of the problem that needs to be cleaned up and voted out next go around!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.