WINCHESTER — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began locally over a year ago, Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10, visited a school on Friday morning and her first stop happened to be Daniel Morgan Middle School.
"It feels fantastic," Wexton said as she walked through the school's halls. "It's so nice to be back."
During the tour, DMMS Principal Jennifer Buckley explained to Wexton how she has prepared the past several months for the school to expand in-person learning from two days to four days per week. All public schools in Winchester and Frederick County will expand in-person learning to four days a week beginning Monday. In Clarke County, public school students in grades 7-12 will also move from two to four days of in-person instruction, joining students in preschool through sixth grade who began attending school four days a week earlier this month.
All three divisions began offering in-person instruction two days per week to students when school began in the fall. Students could also opt for 100% virtual instruction.
The key change when bringing more students back into the building more often is that social distancing guidelines will shrink from 6 feet to 3 feet. Under the new guidelines, Buckley estimates teachers should be able to fit up to 24 desks into a classroom.
"I'm confident that we're ready," Buckley told Wexton about expanding in-person learning.
The number of students opting for partial in-person learning has grown throughout the year at DMMS, Buckley added, with about 20% still enrolled in virtual learning 100% of the time.
For Buckley, it's important to bring back as many kids as possible for in-person learning because of the impact it can have on their social-emotional well-being as well as the growing likelihood of learning loss.
Wexton agreed it's great to expand in-person learning opportunities.
"It sounds like they got it all figured out," Wexton said about the school's preparation. "I think it's going to go very smoothly."
Wexton also had the opportunity to visit a classroom and chat with two history teachers — James Lupton and Eric Miller. Miller explained how he teaches both virtual and in-person students at the same time.
"What was very new and hard and awkward for everybody in the beginning is now routine," Miller said.
For Lupton, he's very happy to get more students back into his classroom. He added that he's missed the in-person interaction.
Local schools have received significant federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to help manage student learning loss, COVID-19 mitigation strategies and air quality in buildings.
WPS received $8,188,762 from the ARPA.
WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum will share at a School Board meeting Monday night about how the division plans to spend the money.
"Our job on [Capitol Hill] is to make sure our local school districts have the resources they need and then to get out of their way so that they can teach the kids in the best way that they can," Wexton told The Star. "I think that's something they know better at the local level than the federal level."
