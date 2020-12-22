The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed The Yellow Ribbon for Overseas Education Act — a bill introduced by Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton, Va.-10, allowing veteran students to receive Yellow Ribbon Program benefits at overseas colleges and universities.
The bill was passed as a component of the bipartisan Johnny Isakson and David P. Roe, M.D. Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2020, a major veterans benefit package. The act passed the Senate last week and is expected to be signed into law by President Trump.
Wexton’s legislation removes barriers that prohibit student veterans from using the Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) Yellow Ribbon Program to attend overseas universities. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., joined Wexton in introducing the legislation in May.
“I’m proud that my bipartisan legislation to help those who have served our country more easily access higher education has passed the House and is on its way to being signed into law,” said Wexton in a press release. “The Yellow Ribbon Program offers student veterans an affordable pathway to a degree after they have served our country, and those whose academic careers take them overseas should not be left out. With my bipartisan legislation, student veterans will be able to go to the school of their choice without sacrificing the benefits to which they are entitled. The Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act will go a long way in improving the lives and livelihoods of Virginia’s veterans, and I’m pleased that there was broad support on both sides of the aisle to include my bill as part of its passage today.”
The Yellow Ribbon Program helps pay higher education costs for student veterans that exceed the amount covered by the Post-9/11 Veterans’ Education Assistance Act, known as the Post-9/11 GI Bill. That maximum amount covered by the Post-9/11 GI Bill for the 2020-2021 school year is $25,162.14.
The current law only allows the Yellow Ribbon Program to apply to U.S. institutions. According to the release, student veterans have raised this issue after being blocked from using the program benefits at schools overseas, and their concerns were brought to the attention of Wexton’s office.
Once signed by the president, the Yellow Ribbon for Overseas Education Act will extend Yellow Ribbon Program eligibility to overseas schools.
