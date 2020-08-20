KEVIN KENNEDY
Why would anyone vote Republican anymore? Really. This question is not asked as a provocation. I can think of many, many reasons why people would NOT want to vote Republican — those who love the environment or who value honesty and decency as personal qualities or who show compassion for the less-fortunate, etc. But does anyone “love” the Republican Party for what it now stands for or because of its actions?
Those who vote Republican because that’s what they’ve always done are not keeping up with the times. The Republican Party they may have grown up with no longer exists. That Party valued fiscal responsibility, strongly distrusted — even hated — Russia, and (many of its members) would work with Democrats for things which were good for the country as a whole.
Where is THAT Republican Party? It’s been poisoned and defaced beyond recognition. It did manage to work with Democrats on a giant stimulus plan deal with the pandemic and the recession, but that plan directed too much money to large corporations, while so many small businesses are failing.
And while millions of workers are losing their health insurance when they lose their jobs, Senate Republicans are still trying to cripple or eliminate Obamacare. Heartless. And this Senate has refused — for years — to even consider the great majority of bills which the House has passed and sent to them. So what is the Republican Senate doing instead? Would you believe: Opening an investigation of Hunter Biden and looking into Hillary’s emails. Useless.
But the overwhelming worst thing about the Republican Party is its leader. Far worse than “unfit for office”, he is shown clearly to be DANGEROUS. And he continues to push his quest to make himself President (Dictator) for Life. But his efforts to manipulate his reelection by damaging the Post Office will be a “step too far” for American citizens.
Even with the gross danger and cravenness that he brings to the world, isn’t the worst thing about this “leader” his personality and his character? One descriptor which almost everyone applies to Joe Biden is “decent.” NO ONE uses that word to describe Trump. Instead, these kinds of words are used to describe his personality: nasty, cruel, corrupt, racist, immoral. And NO ONE in his Party will stand up to him!
Again: Why would anyone vote Republican anymore?
The poisoning of that Party reaches all the way down the line. We have some local candidates who have expressed loyalty to Trump and his policies. I’m sorry, but doesn’t that say something about the character of those persons? And we have some first-time candidates who have chosen to run as Republicans. Same thing.
Democrats aren’t perfect, but, as a group, they are fair-minded, compassionate, hard-working, and they believe in the rule of law. This is true of the national, state, and local Democratic candidates. Each one of them will serve with integrity and will support policies which bring the most benefit to the most people. We won’t have to worry about Social Security, Medicare, the environment, and justice with Democrats in charge.
Kevin Kennedy lives in Winchester.
President Trump's 2016 Promises made, Promises kept:
- Withdraw from the TPP
- Appoint toughest/smartest trade negotiators
- Crack down on unfair trade abuses
- Renegotiate NAFTA
- Label China a currency manipulator
- Stop China's economic aggression
Nobody said President Trump was perfect but his results speaks volumes.
President Trump is working in the swamp 24/7 filled with Piranhas! POTUS is fighting back to save this great nation and he is not going to be PC in the fight save our great country!
I just don't understand how anyone cannot see the greater good that POTUS is doing in producing results.
The only way Biden wins will be thru mail-in voting. That is why the Dems are h*e*l*l bent on mail-in voting because its their last chance to get President Trump out of office.
The good people of this country need to vote in person and this will be a landslide victory like no other!
According to the RPV, these are the values they pay lip service to...
The Republican Creed of the Republican Party of Virginia (RPV)
We Believe:
That the free enterprise system is the most productive supplier of human needs
and economic justice.
That all individuals are entitled to equal rights, justice, and opportunities and
should assume their responsibilities as citizens in a free society.
That fiscal responsibility and budgetary constraints must be exercised at all
levels of government.
That the Federal Government must preserve individual liberty by observing
constitutional limitations.
That peace is best preserved through a strong national defense.
That faith in God, as recognized by our Founding Fathers, is essential to the
moral fiber of the Nation.
Rep Demings: "The Senate GOP chose to cover up for a criminal president. What else is there to say?" Sounds about right to me
Kevin let me explain why I am voting Republican. It's pretty simple really. I don't want to see our nation's cities decline like we have seen recently in Minneapolis, Portland, and Chicago. I believe in:
1. America First
2. The sanctity of life
3. Equal justice for all
4. School choice, particularly for inner city schools
5. Strong border and military
6. Clean air and water based on true science, not Al Gore
7. Fair immigration laws
8. Traditional family values for all "families"
9. Affordable healthcare, not government mandated
10. Fair trade deals.
11. An unbiased and free press
12. Term limits
13. Riots and looting are not "peaceful demonstration"
14. Lower taxes
15. Voting in person and fair elections
Where does your party stand on any of those issues? See you at the polls
@jshepc - I agree with that list! Unfortunately, many Republicans are as bad, or worse, than the Leftists. I'd rather vote conservative or libertarian. Heck, at this point, I'd be thrilled with a true "liberal"...
Wow... What a litany of trite and meaningless bumper stickers... Let's go point-by-point
1. America First: American exceptionalism is fine until it becomes deleterious to foreign relations and diplomacy. Isolationism is not longer an option.
2. The sanctity of life: which lives? the lives of the unborn? That only makes the modern conservative "pro-birth", not pro-life. Making alternatives more difficult to obtain only makes unwanted pregnancies more common. Are you willing to adopt?
3. Equal justice for all: as in ending qualified immunity for police officers and establishing independent review boards for law enforcement? What about the abolition of jail time or bail for non-violent offenses? Many of those punish marginalized communities disproportionately.
4. School choice, particularly for inner city schools: school choice really means "I only wanna pay for my kids, but I still want to complain about the morons at public schools". School choice, again, disproportionately punished marginalized communities and forces their children into substandard schools.
5. Strong border and military: the "open border" is a myth. If you really wanted to control immigration, you'd close down all ports of entry first, then you'd lobby for immigration reforms. The system creates more illegal immigrants than border crossers. And out military is the strongest one in the world. WE spend more than the next 19 countries combined. How much more do you want to pour into it?
6. Clean air and water based on true science, not Al Gore: Why would you care? Scientists are telling us what to do to prevent the spread of COVID and you want to vote for the "it's hoax" president. I guess "it is what it is"...
7. Fair immigration laws: fair? to whom? see above
8. Traditional family values for all "families": define "traditional" and what are "all 'families'"? straight, married couples?
9. Affordable healthcare, not government mandated: you realistically only get one or the other. Healthcare will never be affordable as long as private companies control the entire industry.
10. Fair trade deals: again, I'm not sure you understand how counterproductive tariffs are to the consumers. And no, it wasn't the unions who drove industry from the US.
11. An unbiased and free press: neutral or objective? "fair and balanced"? That will always force the false equivalency that every story has two equally valid sides. That means half the stories about a child murderer need to extol the killer's positive side.
12. Term limits: meh
13. Riots and looting are not "peaceful demonstration": "riots are the language of the unheard". Keep ignoring people, don't be mad if they are extreme in their responses. And let's remember that white people rioted and attacked blacks just for trying to go to school...
14. Lower taxes: "moar military!!!" for lowered taxes? what public funds are expendable?
15. Voting in person and fair elections: So you'll disenfranchise our entire military because you don't understand the system? I do appreciate that you do not support Citizens United.
I totally agree with everything you have listed. I'm sick & tired of constant Democrats attacking someone, whether verbally, physically, or through nasty comments. They claim to be better while behaving much worse. They can't wait to dissect a comment they disagree with by using mockery & slander while accusing Trump of doing just that. They even change the pledge of allegiance by excluding the words, under God, while reciting it.
It was refreshing to read your comment & list of reasons that didn't have to include words like trite & meaningless. Democrats for some odd reason believe they are the only ones bestowed with brains, & they possess all knowledge, quite a humble group.
Yes, before I am attacked for it, I am posting anonymously, if it bothers you, don't post in a venue that allows it. It's a crazy world out there, & I don't need the added stress of relentless attacks by veracious commenters.
Spelling correction: voracious, not a daily poster, so didn't catch it right away
@ralcabin - I've never been in any other "forum" where someone has been so obsessed with learning who we are behind our secret identity. It is quite bizarre, although I think I know why he wants this info. Notice he doesn't care about his fellow Leftists who remain anonymous... [rolleyes]
That's a lot of bold talk about civility from someone who ostensibly voted for the country's Twitter Troll-in-Chief. It's not a crazy world, you just lack the conviction of your own words.
