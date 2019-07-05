WINCHESTER — How often do we hear of “curing cancer” as an ultimate goal for both medicine and public service? One aspiring presidential candidate recently even went so far as to suggest that such a cure might happen if he were elected. As bold and optimistic as this prediction might be, we have it in our power right now to effectively eliminate an entire class of cancer within a generation.
Cancer of the cervix can be essentially wiped out in the United States out if every sixth- and seventh grader receives a two-shot series of human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine.
Cancer of the cervix occurs in approximately 11,000 American women each year, and about 4000 die from it. Cervical cancer is also the reason that we do Pap smears, and abnormal Pap findings lead to hundreds of thousands of work-ups for precancerous lesions. These often involve uncomfortable and expensive procedures, including colonoscopies, biopsies of various types, and hysterectomies, and may lead to the highly unpleasant treatments (and psychological and financial distress) that come with a potential diagnosis of cancer.
HPV is probably best known for causing genital warts. While these are uncomfortable and embarrassing, the real threat is that certain varieties, or strains, of the virus can cause changes in a normal cell that transform it into a cancerous one.
HPV is spread by direct contact between mucous membranes, most commonly by sexual activity; it is known to cause cancers not only of the cervix, but also of the vagina, vulva, penis, anus, and the oropharynx, or back of the throat and tongue. It takes years or even decades for infection to become cancer, and during that time the patient may be unaware of being both infected and contagious.
The HPV Vaccine is highly effective in preventing infection with cancer-causing strains of the virus, and immunity appears to be long-lasting. Immunity means you can’t get the infection, and it can’t give you cancer. Since the virus is spread by sexual contact, it only makes sense to immunize children before they are sexually active, hence the choice of 11-12 years of age. Immunize all the children, and the next generation doesn’t get the cancers that HPV causes. It’s as simple as that. Two shots for every child, and HPV-related cancers are on their way to the history books. In addition, future generations of women can be spared the discomfort and expense of hundreds of thousands of medical procedures.
Some will claim that the HPV vaccine is “giving permission” or “enabling” teenagers to have sex. Not in the least. This vaccine has zero effect on anything to do with sex except preventing the development of cancer down the road. That’s it. That’s the only purpose for it. Having your daughter or son immunized against HPV protects them against HPV-related cancer, whether they are sexually active or not. Even if they abstain from sex until marriage, their spouse might not have, and could unknowingly pass on HPV. Immunize them now, and they benefit from protection later, whenever that “later” may be.
Two shots of HPV vaccine at 11-12 years of age is a chance to nearly eliminate several classes of cancer in the next generation — your children’s generation. If they’re entering sixth or seventh grade, ask your healthcare provider about HPV vaccine; if they’re older, and haven’t been vaccinated, it’s not too late…ask. Don’t miss the chance to protect them. Talk to your healthcare provider now, or stop by your local Health Department clinic.
Dr. Colin Greene is the director of the Lord Fairfax Health District. Information in this article was obtained in part from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. For questions about measles or immunizations, call your local health department, or visit https://www.cdc.gov/hpv/index.html. For more information on the health district, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax/.
