Sentate of Virginia, 27th District
Jill H. Vogel - R
Ronnie J. Ross III - D
House of Delegates, 33rd District
Dave A. LaRock - R
Mavis B. Taintor - D
(Russell, Berryville, part of Millwood, Pine Grove, Buckmarsh and Blue Ridge precincts)
House of Delegates, 10th District
J. Randall "Randy" Minchew - R
Wendy W. Gooditis - D
(White Post and part of Millwood precincts)
Commonwealth's Attorney
Anne M. Williams
Commissioner of the Revenue
Donna Peake
Sheriff
Anthony "Tony" Roper
Treasurer
Sharon E. Keeler
Board of Supervisors, Berryville District
Mary Costello Daniel
Board of Supervisors, Buckmarsh District
David S. Weiss
Board of Supervisors, Millwood District
Terri Trimble Catlett
Board of Supervisors, Russell District
William A. "Bill" Houck Jr.
Douglas M. Lawrence
Board of Supervisors, White Post
Bev B. McKay Jr.
School Board, Berryville District
Katherine Kerr-Hobert
School Board, Millwood District
Jonathan M. Turkel
School Board, Russell District
Zara L. Ryan
School Board, White Post District
Charles H. "Chip" Schutte
Soil and Water Conservation Director, Lord Fairfax District
(Vote for not more than two)
Wayne E. Webb
Justin Mackay-Smith
Town of Boyce
Mayor
Richard D. Kibler
Franklin S. Roberts
Steve F. Hott
Town Council
Zack B. Hudson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.