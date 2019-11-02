Sentate of Virginia, 27th District

Jill H. Vogel - R

Ronnie J. Ross III - D

House of Delegates, 33rd District

Dave A. LaRock - R

Mavis B. Taintor - D

(Russell, Berryville, part of Millwood, Pine Grove, Buckmarsh and Blue Ridge precincts)

House of Delegates, 10th District

J. Randall "Randy" Minchew - R

Wendy W. Gooditis - D

(White Post and part of Millwood precincts)

Commonwealth's Attorney

Anne M. Williams

Commissioner of the Revenue

Donna Peake

Sheriff

Anthony "Tony" Roper

Treasurer

Sharon E. Keeler

Board of Supervisors, Berryville District

Mary Costello Daniel

Board of Supervisors, Buckmarsh District

David S. Weiss

Board of Supervisors, Millwood District

Terri Trimble Catlett

Board of Supervisors, Russell District

William A. "Bill" Houck Jr.

Douglas M. Lawrence

Board of Supervisors, White Post

Bev B. McKay Jr.

School Board, Berryville District

Katherine Kerr-Hobert

School Board, Millwood District

Jonathan M. Turkel

School Board, Russell District

Zara L. Ryan

School Board, White Post District

Charles H. "Chip" Schutte

Soil and Water Conservation Director, Lord Fairfax District

(Vote for not more than two)

Wayne E. Webb

Justin Mackay-Smith

Town of Boyce

Mayor

Richard D. Kibler

Franklin S. Roberts

Steve F. Hott

Town Council

Zack B. Hudson

