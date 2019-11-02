Senate of Virginia, 27th District
Jill H. Vogel — R Ronnie J. Ross III — D
House of Delegates, 29th District
Christopher E. Collins — R Irina B. Khanin — D
Clerk of Court
Tara F. Helsley William D. “Will” Gardner
Soil and Water Conservation Director, Lord Fairfax District
(Vote for not more than two)
H.B. Simpson Paul G. Burkholder
Election of School Board referendum
Shall the method of selecting the school board be changed from appointment by the governing body to direct election by voters?
q Yes q No
