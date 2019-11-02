Senate of Virginia, 27th District

Jill H. Vogel — R Ronnie J. Ross III — D

House of Delegates, 29th District

Christopher E. Collins — R Irina B. Khanin — D

Clerk of Court

Tara F. Helsley William D. “Will” Gardner

Soil and Water Conservation Director, Lord Fairfax District

(Vote for not more than two)

H.B. Simpson Paul G. Burkholder

Election of School Board referendum

Shall the method of selecting the school board be changed from appointment by the governing body to direct election by voters?

q Yes q No

