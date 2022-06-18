CROSS JUNCTION — Veteran Gabriel Sheridan’s Frederick County home got a new roof on Friday from roofing contractor Modern Renovations as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.
Through a partnership with Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity Inc., Sheridan, 35, was selected to receive the roof replacement at no cost.
Sheridan, who served in the Marines and is a 100% disabled veteran, said it felt “amazing” to have a new roof on his house.
“I was super surprised and incredibly thrilled to be selected and be eligible for this,” he said. “It was a massive, massive help.”
Modern Renovations owner Larry Demarco said his Martinsburg, W.a.-based company was contacted by Habitat officials about helping with the project.
Owens Corning — a roofing materials manufacturer — donated the materials needed for the new roof while Modern Renovations donated the labor. The new roof is made of asphalt shingles.
DeMarco said Sheridan’s roof was “in bad shape.”
“It was leaking. It was failing,” he said. “It was just compromised and it wasn’t holding up.”
Demarco sees the project as paying back Sheridan for his service to the country.
“It’s kind of a small gesture in the grand scheme of things,” Demarco said. “It’s one roof … but to him, it’s a lifetime of peace of mind.”
Demarco estimates about $10,000 in labor and materials were donated for the project. He called Owens Corning “the cream of the crop when it comes to roofing materials” and said the roof should last for 50 years.
“So it’s not like he’s getting subpar material because we’re doing him a favor,” Demarco said. “He’s quite literally getting the best material on the market with the strongest warranty on the market.”
The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude to veterans and the families who support them. Since the program’s inception in 2016, more than 325 military members have received new roofs.
“What they’re doing is quite awesome,” Sheridan said.
