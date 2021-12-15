Holiday shoppers relish the moment when a loved one unwraps a gift and immediately smiles widely. Hitting the nail on the head in regard to a holiday gift is its own reward, and there’s no shame in looking around for some inspiration to find a gift loved ones will truly cherish.
Shopping for young professionals this holiday season could be a little tricky, as changes sparked by the pandemic continue to affect work environments. However, shoppers can still find gifts to make young professionals happy this holiday season.
• Home office essentials: Many businesses have welcomed workers back to the office, but some are taking a hybrid approach to being in the office. Many professionals who once went into the office five days a week are now spending one or two days a week at home. Others may still be working remotely full-time. Holiday shoppers can take this into consideration when shopping for young professionals and look for some basic home office essentials. A comfortable office chair, a monitor that can be paired with a company-issued laptop and even a single-serve coffee pot for young people accustomed to getting their morning coffee on the way into the office can help professionals seamlessly transition from the office to their home office during the work week.
• Messenger bag: Looking the part can boost young professionals’ confidence as they begin their careers. A leather messenger bag is a stylish and sophisticated way for young professionals to carry their laptops and other workday essentials to and from work. Professionals working in especially formal environments may prefer a leather briefcase, which creates a more traditional look for young people who will be entertaining clients or shuffling from one business meeting to another.
• Business card holder: Though they might not be as prevalent as they once were, business cards remain an effective way for young professionals to build their networks. An elegant, monogrammed business card holder can help young professionals make a strong first impression.
• Luggage: Business travel may not be back to its pre-pandemic levels just yet, but many young professionals will undoubtedly still appreciate an upgrade over the luggage they used in college. If designer luggage is a budget buster, look for a sturdy, elegant alternative that young professionals will be proud to tote around on their first official business trip.
