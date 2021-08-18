Do you have a well, spring or cistern and want to learn about the quality of your drinking water?
Virginia Tech's Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering affordable, confidential testing.
How does it work?
- Pick up a sample kit at the designated location for your county (see below).
- Participate in a live kick-off session via Zoom.
- Collect water samples on designated date and drop them off at the designated location for your county.
- Samples are analyzed at Virginia Tech.
- Participate in in-person results meeting to help understand your results. At the meeting, you will receive your confidential results and information about addressing any problems.
- Cost is $60 per sample kit. A cost reduction to $10 per sample kit is available for those who have an annual household income of $50,000 or less. Contact the Virginia Cooperative Extension Frederick County Office at 540-665-5699 for discount code.
- Registration and payment is required by Oct. 11. To register online, visit https://tinyurl.com/NorthernShenandoahWellTest2021. Information about registering via mail is also available on this site. Or you can contact the Frederick County extension office at 540-665-5699 to get the registration forms.
The water test includes analysis for the following: iron, sodium, fluoride, coliform bacteria, manganese, copper, pH, E. coli bacteria, sulfate, nitrate, total dissolved solids, lead, hardness, and arsenic.
Cooperative Extension official Vanessa Santiago said the testing helps families check their drinking water for possible contaminants, and the testing is offered at a cost that is much less than if it was done by a private company. She noted that this is the first time a reduced testing fee of $10 is being offered to those who meet income requirements, which officials hope increases participation.
Clarke County
Pick up sample kit 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 18 or 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Oct. 19., Virginia Cooperative Extension Clarke County Office, 524 Westwood Road, Berryville. Phone: 540-955-5164.
Kick-off session via Zoom: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18. A link will be emailed to registrants.
Drop off samples: 7-10 a.m. Oct. 20, Clarke extension office (see above).
Frederick County
Pick up sample kit 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 25 or 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Virginia Cooperative Extension Frederick County Office, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Phone: 540-665-5699.
Kick-off session via Zoom: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25. A link will be emailed to registrants.
Drop off samples: 7-10 a.m. Oct. 27. Frederick extension office (see above).
Shenandoah County
Pick up sample kit from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 25 or 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Virginia Cooperative Extension Shenandoah County Office, 600 N. Main St., Woodstock. Phone: 540-459-6140.
Kick-off session via Zoom: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25. A link will be emailed to registrants.
Drop off samples: 7-10 a.m. Oct. 27. Shenandoah extension office (see above).
Warren County
Pick up sample kit from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 25 or 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Virginia Cooperative Extension Warren County Office, 220 N. Commerce Ave., suite 500, Front Royal. Phone: 540-635-4549.
Kick-off session via Zoom: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25. A link will be emailed to registrants.
Drop off samples: 7-10 a.m. Oct. 27. Warren extension office (see above).
Page County
Pick up sample kit from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 18 or 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Virginia Cooperative Extension Page County Office, 215 W. Main St., Stanley. Phone: 540-778-5794.
Kick-off session via Zoom: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18. A link will be emailed to registrants.
Drop off samples: 7-10 a.m. Oct. 20. Page extension office (see above).
For more information, visit http://www.wellwater.bse.vt.edu/.
