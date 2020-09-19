What’s on the ballot?
President and Vice President
Democratic Party
Joseph R. Biden, President
Kamala D. Harris, Vice President
Republican Party
Donald J. Trump, President
Michael R. Pence, Vice President
Libertarian Party
Jo Jorgensen, President
Jeremy F. “Spike” Cohen, Vice President
U.S. Senate
Mark R. Warner (D)
Daniel M. Gade (R)
10th Congressional District
Jennifer T. Wexton (D)
Aliscia N. Andrews (R)
29th District House of Delegates
(for unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2021; on ballot in Winchester and parts of Frederick and Warren counties)
Irina B Khanin (D)
William D. “Bill” Wiley (R)
Two state constitutional amendments
Question 1, the Redistricting Commission Amendment, would change the way Virginia handles political redistricting. A “yes” vote supports transferring the power to draw the state’s congressional and legislative districts from the state legislature to a redistricting commission made up of state legislators and citizens.
Question 2, the Motor Vehicle Property Tax Exemption for Disabled Veterans Amendment, asks if one automobile or pickup truck owned by a U.S. military or Virginia National Guard veteran with a 100% service-connected disability should be exempt from state and local property taxes. A “yes” vote supports the exemption.
Winchester
Mayor
John David Smith Jr. (D)
Danielle R. Bostick (R)
City Council/First Ward
Richard S. Bell (D)
Les C. Veach (R)
City Council/Second Ward
John W. Hill (D)
Tim M. Mondell (R)
City Council/Third Ward
Ryan C. Hall (D)
Corey S. Sullivan (R)
City Council/Fourth Ward
Phillip L. “Phil” Milstead (D)
John A. Willingham (R)
School Board/First Ward
Michael K. Birchenough (I)
School Board/Second Ward
Carmen A. Crawford (I)
Melissa A. Harris (I)
School/Third Ward
Elyus A. Wallace (I)
School Board/At-Large
Lincoln W. Jones (I)
Marie S. Imoh (I)
Karen Ridings is running as a write-in for the at-large seat. Her name will not appear on the ballot.
Frederick County
Board of Supervisors/Shawnee District (for unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2021)
Richard D. Kennedy (D)
David D. Stegmaier (R)
Middletown
Mayor
Charles H. Harbaugh IV (I)
Town Council (vote for not more than three)
Shayla S. Rickard (I)
Stephanie A. Mitchell (I)
Carolyn S. Aliff (I)
Stephens City
Town Council (vote for not more than three)
Julia L. Young (I)
Ronald L. Bowers (I)
Christine D. Stevens (I)
Clarke County
Clerk of Court
April F. Wilkerson (R) (for unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2023)
Board of Supervisors/Berryville District (for unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2023)
Mark J. Griffin (R)
Matthew E. “Matt” Bass (I)
Note: Political parties are denoted on ballots only for federal and state elections. Political parties listed above with the local contests are how the candidates filed with the Virginia Department of Elections.
If you have questions about what will appear on the ballot in your polling precinct or about voting in general, contact your voter registrar: Winchester, 540-545-7910, 107 N. East Lane; Frederick County, 540-665-5660, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St., suite 102, or satellite location at 263 Sunnyside Plaza Drive; Clarke County, 540-955-5168, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Oct. 13 is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election. Early in-person voting in Virginia started Friday (Sept. 18) and continues until Oct. 31 at registrar locations. Absentee ballots began being mailed out Friday. The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 23. These ballots will be accepted in-person until 7 p.m. Nov. 3 or until noon Friday following the election as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3.
For those who plan to vote in-person on Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
