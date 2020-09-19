What’s on the ballot?

President and Vice President

Democratic Party

Joseph R. Biden, President

Kamala D. Harris, Vice President

Republican Party

Donald J. Trump, President

Michael R. Pence, Vice President

Libertarian Party

Jo Jorgensen, President

Jeremy F. “Spike” Cohen, Vice President

U.S. Senate

Mark R. Warner (D)

Daniel M. Gade (R)

10th Congressional District

Jennifer T. Wexton (D)

Aliscia N. Andrews (R)

29th District House of Delegates

(for unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2021; on ballot in Winchester and parts of Frederick and Warren counties)

Irina B Khanin (D)

William D. “Bill” Wiley (R)

Two state constitutional amendments

Question 1, the Redistricting Commission Amendment, would change the way Virginia handles political redistricting. A “yes” vote supports transferring the power to draw the state’s congressional and legislative districts from the state legislature to a redistricting commission made up of state legislators and citizens.

Question 2, the Motor Vehicle Property Tax Exemption for Disabled Veterans Amendment, asks if one automobile or pickup truck owned by a U.S. military or Virginia National Guard veteran with a 100% service-connected disability should be exempt from state and local property taxes. A “yes” vote supports the exemption.

Winchester

Mayor

John David Smith Jr. (D)

Danielle R. Bostick (R)

City Council/First Ward

Richard S. Bell (D)

Les C. Veach (R)

City Council/Second Ward

John W. Hill (D)

Tim M. Mondell (R)

City Council/Third Ward

Ryan C. Hall (D)

Corey S. Sullivan (R)

City Council/Fourth Ward

Phillip L. “Phil” Milstead (D)

John A. Willingham (R)

School Board/First Ward

Michael K. Birchenough (I)

School Board/Second Ward

Carmen A. Crawford (I)

Melissa A. Harris (I)

School/Third Ward

Elyus A. Wallace (I)

School Board/At-Large

Lincoln W. Jones (I)

Marie S. Imoh (I)

Karen Ridings is running as a write-in for the at-large seat. Her name will not appear on the ballot.

Frederick County

Board of Supervisors/Shawnee District (for unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2021)

Richard D. Kennedy (D)

David D. Stegmaier (R)

Middletown

Mayor

Charles H. Harbaugh IV (I)

Town Council (vote for not more than three)

Shayla S. Rickard (I)

Stephanie A. Mitchell (I)

Carolyn S. Aliff (I)

Stephens City

Town Council (vote for not more than three)

Julia L. Young (I)

Ronald L. Bowers (I)

Christine D. Stevens (I)

Julia L. Young (I)

Clarke County

Clerk of Court

April F. Wilkerson (R) (for unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2023)

Board of Supervisors/Berryville District (for unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2023)

Mark J. Griffin (R)

Matthew E. “Matt” Bass (I)

Note: Political parties are denoted on ballots only for federal and state elections. Political parties listed above with the local contests are how the candidates filed with the Virginia Department of Elections.

If you have questions about what will appear on the ballot in your polling precinct or about voting in general, contact your voter registrar: Winchester, 540-545-7910, 107 N. East Lane; Frederick County, 540-665-5660, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St., suite 102, or satellite location at 263 Sunnyside Plaza Drive; Clarke County, 540-955-5168, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.

Oct. 13 is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election. Early in-person voting in Virginia started Friday (Sept. 18) and continues until Oct. 31 at registrar locations. Absentee ballots began being mailed out Friday. The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 23. These ballots will be accepted in-person until 7 p.m. Nov. 3 or until noon Friday following the election as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3.

For those who plan to vote in-person on Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

