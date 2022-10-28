Area voters will be casting ballots for:
U.S. House of Representatives-District 6
- Jennifer Lynn Lewis (D)
- Ben L. Cline (R)
Local races are as follows:
Winchester City Council
- Ward 1: Richard S. Bell (D), Brandon Wainwright Pifer (R)
- Ward 2: Evan H. Clark (D), Emily Rose DeAngelis (R)
- Ward 3: Kim M. Herbstritt (D)
- Ward 4: Madelyn "Mady" Rodriguez (D), Kathy S. Tagnesi (R)
Winchester School Board
- At-large (2 seats open): Melissa A. Harris (I), Stuart A. Eiland (I), Kate A. Christen (I)
- Ward 4: MacArthur Wainwright Payne (I), Bryan R. Pearce-Gonzales (I)
Town of Stephens City
- Mayor: Michael A. Diaz Jr. (I)
- Town Council (vote for not more than three): Linden A. Fravel III (I), Regina Swygert-Smith (I), Linden A. Fravel Jr. (I)
Town Hall bond referendum
Shall the Town of Stephens City, Virginia contract a debt, borrow money, and issue its general obligation bond(s) in the maximum aggregate principal amount not to exceed $2,460,000 for the purposes of providing funds to construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and equip various improvements to the Town's Old Stephens City School property for use as a Town Hall and community use and to pay costs of issuing the bond(s)?
( ) Yes
( ) No
Town of Middletown
- Town Council (vote for not more than three): Carole S. Snyder Jones (I), Jeffrey H. Pennington (I), Daniel S. Fink (I)
Clarke County School Board
- Russell District: Leigh Cheatham Carley (I), Andrew J. MacDonald (I)
Town of Berryville
- Town Council/Ward 2: Diane M. Harrison (I)
- Town Council/Ward 4: Ryan R. Tibbens (I)
- Vice Mayor: Erecka L. Gibson (I)
Town of Boyce
- Town Council: Berkeley H. Reynolds (I)
For more information, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website at www.elections.virginia.gov/
