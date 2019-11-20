KERNSTOWN — Well-known film critic and film historian Leonard Maltin and his daughter Jessie took the stage Monday and Tuesday nights at the local Alamo Drafthouse Cinema as part of the theater’s 10th anniversary here.
The father and daughter host a weekly podcast called “Maltin on Movies,” where they interview filmmakers and movie stars.
Maltin’s reviews are also featured on leonardmaltin.com. And he has taught a film class at the University of Southern California for 21 years.
On Monday night, they talked about Maltin’s career before a crowd of about 70 people seated in one of the Alamo’s theaters. About 100 people attended Tuesday night’s event.
Jessie Maltin said her father has spent his career trying to expose people to hidden gems — movies they missed or didn’t hear about.
She added that he is “great when it comes to context,” helping students learn why certain movies are important — he explains what was going on in the film world at the time, if new technology was used, the initial reaction to a film, and how people were impacted.
Andy Gyurisin, director of programs and promotions at the Alamo on Kernstown Commons Boulevard, “grew up on the book ‘Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide.’ And year after year I would buy it. He was just one of those critics, similar to Roger Ebert, who I would follow religiously. And I used his book to shape [the Winchester] Film Club to what it is today … He is someone who absolutely shaped my passion for movies but also my passion for the communities around movies.”
Maltin, 68, said in an interview that his daughter encourages him to make public appearances because he has lots of stories to tell.
A critic is born
Maltin’s love for film began as a child. He grew up in Teaneck, New Jersey, at a time when television was “swimming in old movies.”
“I had no goal in film criticism,” Maltin said. “My first love was and remains film history.”
He saw his first silent comedies growing up and spent a lot of time at the local library. The first book he checked out was Mack Sennett’s autobiography, “King of Comedy.” Sennett specialized in comedies and discovered silent film star Charlie Chaplin. Maltin said he “devoured” the book, returned it, then repeatedly checked it out. He read similar books on comedy duo Laurel and Hardy and Walt Disney.
“I liked to write,” Maltin said. “I was not an outdoor kid. I was no good at sports and had no interest in them. So as I approached adolescence I realized I wanted to write about what I was learning. I wanted to write about movie history. And that’s how I began.”
When he was 13, he submitted articles to several leading fan magazines and saw his work published in two of them.
Maltin, whose alma mater is New York University, wrote his first “Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide” in 1969. It contained movie capsule reviews with a four-star rating system. The guide was updated biennially after 1978, then annually after 1986. The final edition was published in 2014.
Sticking to his convictions
When Maltin made “Movie Guide” updates, he didn’t want to be seen as a “flip flopper.” One of the few times he changed a review was for Ridley Scott’s 1979 science-fiction horror classic “Alien.”
He first saw the movie at a press screening in Boston when he was on a book tour.
“I immediately regretted it because I didn’t have my wife sitting next to me where I could grab her arm,” Maltin said. “I’m a real wimp when it comes to horror movies, which is why I don’t see many of them — the current crop of gory, graphic movies. But ‘Alien’ was extreme for me at that time. So while I knew it was a well-made, well-crafted movie, I didn’t enjoy watching it. I gave it kind of a middling review. Two-and-a half stars.”
Twenty-five years later, when the film was reissued, Maltin revised his review.
“Well, in those 25 years, my threshold had risen,” Maltin explained. “And [‘Alien’] had been ripped off so much by inferior movies. And I watched and said, ‘This is a masterpiece. This is a really terrific movie,’ and made it three-and-a-half stars.”
For the most part, Maltin said he trusts his gut and usually stands by his initial reaction to movies. While he said it’s never fun to swim against the tide about a movie, he said he must be honest because, “It’s all I have going for me, my integrity.”
Reflecting on the evolution of film criticism, Maltin acknowledged the rise of movie aggregate sites like Rotten Tomatoes, which condense a film’s review to “fresh” or “rotten.” Maltin said this type of shorthand is nothing new.
“When [film critics] Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel were very much a presence, they boiled it down to a thumbs up or thumbs down and took some heat for that, just like the Rotten Tomatoes now,” Maltin said. “And when I started doing my book, my editor said, ‘And you’ll give a star rating for each film.’ And I said, ‘Oh really, do I have to?’ And he said, ‘Yes, people love it. It’s shorthand. People respond to it.’ Well, he was right.”
Maltin said he doesn’t see any harm in aggregate sites, as they require reviews to be written in the first place in order to reach a consensus on the percentage of critics who like or dislike a film.
Big screen vs. small screen
In recent years, declining ticket sales for non-blockbuster films have been reported, with many moviegoers opting to wait to see movies on streaming services rather than pay to see them on the big screen.
While Jessie Maltin thinks it’s ideal to see a movie on the big screen, she acknowledged that it’s becoming more and more expensive to go to the movies.
“I honestly don’t know how a family affords it,” she said. “In all seriousness, I have no idea how if you are a parent and you have two kids, let’s say the four of you are going to go to a movie, how much does that cost on tickets alone? Then you jack up popcorn and everything else, it’s just so expensive. So I don’t blame anybody who now has Disney+ [streaming service] and wants to show their kids all of the Disney movies at home because it’s $6.99 a month.”
She said if theaters are going to make movie-going expensive, they shouldn’t be surprised if people don’t want to pay that much money.
In her father’s opinion, films made by streaming services should not automatically be disregarded as made-for-TV movies. Maltin said he does not think the way a movie is distributed impacts its artistic quality.
“Some films are small scale,” he said. “Some films are intended to be modest in scope. Others are more elaborate. I think it’s hard to generalize.”
Jessie Maltin said while it’s not ideal to watch a classic movie on a little screen, what matters most is that people discover the movie. “Are you going to tell someone if you don’t watch ‘Raging Bull’ on a big screen, don’t watch it at all? No. If someone is encouraged to watch it, you just want them to watch it. … if there is a beautiful movie, I don’t care where it lives. I just want people to see it.”
