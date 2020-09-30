BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop says it's time to start talking about getting all students in the division back into the classroom to some degree.
Based on Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data, the county is faring better than many places amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bishop told the Clarke County School Board on Monday.
Since the school year began on Sept. 8, students in the county's two elementary schools have been attending classes two days a week, in combination with online learning, or participating in a virtual academy, depending on their preference. Johnson-Williams Middle School (J-WMS) and Clarke County High School (CCHS) pupils, meanwhile, have been taking classes entirely online.
The School Board previously indicated that as the end of the first quarter approaches, a discussion about moving the middle and high schools to a hybrid model is necessary. A hybrid model involves students attending some in-person classes along with online learning.
"We have to get students back in school at some point," Bishop told the board on Monday. "Is it tomorrow or four weeks from now? I don't know."
He said he will meet with J-WMS and CCHS teachers and administrators later this week to gauge their opinions and get ideas on how to proceed.
Board members said various factors must be taken into account in determining how to best educate students. Those include health concerns as well as the personal needs and desires of students, teachers and their families.
On Tuesday, VDH statistics showed that 95 Clarke County residents have contracted the coronavirus. Patients have been hospitalized in 12 of those cases, but so far there have been no deaths.
In comparison, Frederick County has seen 895 cases, including 66 hospitalizations and 13 deaths. Winchester has seen 505 cases, including 36 hospitalizations and four deaths. Warren County has seen 435 cases, including 26 hospitalizations and seven deaths, the VDH reported. With only about 14,000 residents, Clarke is the least populated locality.
Only one new coronavirus case had been reported in Clarke in the past 24 hours. And, the seven-day average number of daily new cases reported was zero, the VDH's COVID-19 website showed.
Health officials fear the pandemic could worsen as cooler weather arrives, board member Chip Schutte said. To his understanding, 14 states recently have reported large spikes in coronavirus cases, he said.
Even if the pandemic is lessening locally, "I still think we're going to have a fairly large cadre of people who are going to elect to not come back yet," Schutte said.
Board member Jonathan Turkel asked whether "there's really been sufficient change in the minds" of employees skeptical about returning to work in schools as the pandemic persists. Bishop responded that under federal rules, only five employees have qualified to teach solely online.
Schutte and board Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert voiced concerns about teachers becoming too stressed.
Teaching in the classroom and teaching online are "two completely different teaching models," Kerr-Hobert said.
"I don't see how you're going to teach to a class and to live video," Schutte said. After a while, teachers could forget about the camera and focus only on giving personal attention to students in their classrooms, he said.
Kerr-Hobert, who has a master's degree in special education, pointed out that teachers are having to adjust to new teaching methods all while remaining accountable for students' success under Virginia's Standards of Learning.
"The pacing we're expecting teachers to keep up with, I don't know if it's possible," said Kerr-Hobert. Already, "teachers are saying, 'We can't take this physically.'"
"What's important to me," said board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith, "is that we treat teachers the best we can so they will support students the best they can."
The board plans to further discuss the issue during a work session on Oct. 12, if one is not called for prior to that date.
Singh-Smith said she and other board members have received emails from parents making both positive and negative comments about online lessons.
Ultimately, though, "everybody wants our kids in school," she said — teachers, administrators, parents and the students themselves. "We've got to figure out how to do that" while the pandemic continues.
"I, as a school board member, am not going to make this decision in haste," she pledged.
