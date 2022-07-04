Where There's Smoke

Latest AP News
Local News
Friday, July 01, 2022
- Star staff report
WINCHESTER — All local, state and federal government facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day, a commemoration of the July 4, 1776, adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress.
- Star Staff Report
WINCHESTER — Results from Frederick County Public Schools’ School Quality and Perceptions Survey conducted by independent research firm K12 Insight found a majority of students (61%), parents (78%) and school-based staff (80%) rate the overall quality of their school as good or excellent.
Thursday, June 30, 2022
- By MICKEY POWELL The Winchester Star
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools is reconsidering how learning materials some people find objectionable may be considered for removal from schools.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
WINCHESTER — City Council’s Planning and Economic Development Committee has joined the Winchester Planning Commission in endorsing a residential and commercial development that committee member Kim Herbstritt described as “a big deal, a really big deal.”
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
WINCHESTER — City Council and the Winchester School Board have pledged to work more closely together when developing annual operating budgets for Winchester Public Schools.
- Star staff report
WINCHESTER — Blue Ridge Hospice has launched a 24/7 telephone support service to make it easier for the community to access the nonprofit's end-of-life services as soon as the need arises.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board on Monday night voted unanimously to reduce its fisal year 2023 general operating fund by $1,196,918, from the previously approved amount of $66,144,483 to $64,947,565.
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
