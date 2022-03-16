Winchester Pipes and Drums' 19th annual St. Patrick's Day pub tour will stop at these Winchester locations on Thursday:
- 1 p.m.: Ellie's Irish Pub, 168 N. Loudoun St.
- 4:30 p.m.: Buffalo Wild Wings, 5 Weems Lane
- 5 p.m.: Oakstone Craft Pizza and Bar, 1000 Valley Ave.
- 6 p.m.: Escutcheon Brewing Co., 142 W. Commercial St.
- 6:30 p.m.: 50/50 Taphouse Bar & Grill, 29 W. Cork St.
- 6:45 p.m.: Cork Street Tavern, 8 W. Cork St.
- 7:15 p.m.: Willie Sutton's Saloon, 100 N. Loudoun St.
- 7:30 p.m.: Union Jack, 101 N. Loudoun St.
- 7:45 p.m.: Dividing Creek Beer Co., 160 N. Loudoun St.
- 8 p.m.: The American Bar, 147 N. Loudoun St.
- 8:15 p.m.: Ellie's Irish Pub (see above)
- 8:45 p.m.: Piccadilly's Public House, 125 E. Piccadilly St.
Times are approximate. Each show lasts about 10 minutes. The all-volunteer group performs traditional and seasonal music on Great Highland bagpipes and Scottish drums.
For more information, visit the group's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/winchesterpipesdrums/
At the Wayside Inn & Larrick's Tavern on Main Street in Middletown, traditional Irish fare — bangers and mash, corned beef and cabbage, and shepherd's pie — will be served from 4-9:30 p.m. Thursday, along with green beer and specialty drinks with an Irish theme. Music by Cramer & Ivy from 6:30-9:30 p.m. For reservations, call 540-869-1797. Visit www.thewaysideinn1797.com.
West Oaks Farm Market will host a belated St. Patrick's Day party on Friday from 6-9 p.m. featuring Irish music from One Street Over, green beer and Irish craft brews, as well as classic Irish dinner specials. West Oaks is located at 4305 Middle Road in Frederick County. Call: 540-539-8175.
State police remind drivers to keep the shenanigans off the roadways if they plan to celebrate.
If you're going to party, party with a plan:
• Ensure you have a designated sober driver, a plan to use public transportation or a ride share service before any drinking begins.
• Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Be honest with yourself and know that even if you only plan on having one drink, you should plan on having a designated driver.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, pull over safely and dial #77 on a cellphone or call 911.
• If you know someone who has been drinking and is about to drive, take the keys and make arrangements to get them home safely.
