The coronvirus pandemic has snuffed out most public fireworks displays including the city of Winchester’s Rockin’ Independence Eve celebration, held every July 3, and the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department’s celebration at Sherando Park on July 4.
But two communities are still celebrating Independence Day. Berryville will set off fireworks on Friday night and Middletown will hold a parade and offer fireworks on Saturday.
Organizers at both events expect large crowds and are urging everyone to bring their patience. Both events are free of charge.
Berryville
Fireworks in Berryville will be held on Friday night at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds, 890 W. Main St., Berryville. The display will begin about 9:20 p.m. and is sponsored by the Bank of Clarke County.
Everyone must stay in their vehicle or near it while at the fairgrounds. Organizers do not want anyone walking around the fairgrounds. Spectators may park at D.G. Cooley Elementary School, Clarke County High School or Chet Hobert Park.
Be sure to pack a few snacks but not too much to drink — the concession stand is closed and so are the restrooms.
Middletown
Middletown will hold its annual parade fireworks show on Saturday, although the town won’t offer a craft show, kids games or a concert as it typically does on Independence Day.
To help tame the spread of the coronavirus, everyone is encouraged to consider spacing themselves a safe distance from others and to wear a mask.
The parade will begin at 5 p.m. beginning at Lord Fairfax Community College. The parade will travel south on Main Street (Valley Pike) and then turn left onto 5th Street and then take another left onto Church Street. The parade will end at the corner of 1st and Church streets. Town officials plan to make an announcement today about a grand marshal for the parade.
It’s a contact-less parade this year, so don’t expect candy to be passed out or for anyone to shake hands. There won’t be a judges’ table or an announcer’s table.
But there will be food vendors spread through the town and several restaurants, such as Italian Touch, Scoops and Swirls and Shaffer’s BBQ, will be open.
The fireworks will begin about 9:15 p.m. and the display will last about 30 minutes. There will be no ground-level pyrotechnics in order to keep the crowds down at Middletown Community Park. All of this year’s fireworks will be aerial, making it easier for them to be seen by people spread over a greater distance.
It’s OK to bring your own food and beverages to the fireworks, although alcohol is not allowed.
