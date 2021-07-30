A White Post man has died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Warren County, according to state police.
The incident occurred at 9:35 pm. near the intersection of Winchester Road (U.S. 522) and Crooked Run Plaza.
Shawn E. Stensland, 31, was traveling north on Winchester Road in a 2001 Ford F-150 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, drove through a median, crossed the southbound lanes of traffic and continued driving off road, state police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey said in a news release. The Ford then drove through a retention pond, went airborne and overturned before coming to rest against a tree.
Stensland, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, the release said. He was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries and later died.
According to state police, alcohol and speed are both being considered as factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by Trooper W. Diberardine.
