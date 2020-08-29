WINCHESTER — A White Post man will spend 23 years in prison for molesting an underage girl and accumulating a trove of child pornography.
Aaron Joseph Settle, 29, was sentenced Friday in Frederick County Circuit Court after entering guilty pleas to two counts of forcible sodomy and two counts of possessing child pornography.
Virginia's sentencing guidelines called for a total period of incarceration ranging from 6 years and 4 months to 14 years in prison. A plea agreement between defense attorney William "Beau" Bassler and Frederick County Commonwealth's Attorney Ross Spicer suggested a total sentence of 70 years in prison, with all but 23 years suspended.
Bassler said the longer-than-expected sentence was Settle's concession to the state in exchange for prosecutors dropping eight additional child pornography charges and removing any mention of the victim's age from the sodomy indictments. If the indictments continued to state that the girl was less than 13 years old at the time of the offenses, it would have added up to four years to Settle's sentencing range.
"The court believes it is an appropriate disposition," Judge Alexander Iden said after noting that Settle could have been sentenced to as much as two life terms plus 15 years.
Virginia does not have parole, so Settle could be as old as 52 when he is released from prison. He will the be on supervised probation for 15 years, followed by unsupervised probation for the rest of his life. He is prohibited from contacting the victim or her family, and will never be allowed in the presence of a minor without the consent of the child's parents.
"I'm grateful for the mercy the commonwealth has shown," Settle said prior to being sentenced on Friday morning.
According to Spicer and Bassler, the victim's family had no problem with the sentencing agreement, although the girl's mother said Settle is receiving more prison time than he needs to rehabilitate.
Spicer said Chad Morris, a computer-crimes investigator with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, tracked the IP address of a computer that had been downloading child pornography on June 10, 2019. The IP address led police to a home in the 100 block of Old Kitchen Road, White Post, where Settle was living was three other people.
When officers from the Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at Settle's home on June 28, 2019, Settle confessed to Morris that he had downloaded approximately 900 pornographic pictures depicting girls between the ages of 8 and 12. He had also been sharing the files online with other people.
During questioning last year, Settle also admitted to performing oral sex on a girl under the age of 13, and coercing the girl to perform oral sex on him. The offenses occurred in 2017 at the victim's home, but Spicer explained it was difficult to determine specific dates for the incidents due to the girl's age.
"Because of her tender years, it was difficult to get information from her initially," Spicer told Iden.
Settle, who wore leg restraints during his court appearance on Friday, has been in custody at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center since Aug. 9, 2019, one day after he was formally indicted by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury.
"Words can't say how sorry I am," Settle told Iden on Friday before being led out of the courtroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.