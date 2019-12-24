WINCHESTER — The annual tradition of lighting the luminaries in the Whittier Acres neighborhood will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight.
The public is invited to drive through the area and enjoy the illumination for this annual Christmas Eve tradition. You may enter the subdivision off Amherst Street or Fox Drive.
Santa Claus is expected to show up on his horse-drawn sleigh.
