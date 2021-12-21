WINCHESTER — One of Winchester’s favorite holiday traditions will take place once again in the Whittier Acres neighborhood on Christmas Eve, with neighbors lining the streets with luminarias (white bags filled with sand and illuminated with a candle) and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus in a horse-drawn sleigh at 6 p.m. on Whittier Avenue.
The magical nighttime scene has been taking place in Whittier Acres for decades.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be arriving in a beautiful red sleigh, complete with festive lights, courtesy of the Buddy Armel family in Frederick County. Two horses will pull the sleigh.
“As everyone knows my dad has done this for years and loves it,” Brenda Alexander wrote in a Facebook post. “But some days aren’t as good for him as we wish they were. He always worries if people will come out. So I would love to pack the streets to show him how much we appreciate the work he has put into this each year to make it happen.”
The neighborhood is located off Amherst Street and Fox Drive.
For more information, follow the Whittier Acres Luminaries Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/whittieracres/.
