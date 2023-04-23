WINCHESTER — Becky Hogan's chief deputy hopes to succeed her as clerk of Frederick County Circuit Court.
Kirk M. Whittle, a 16-year employee of the Frederick County Circuit Court Clerk's Office, told The Winchester Star on Friday evening he is running as an independent and an affiliate of the Frederick First political movement for the general election on Nov. 7.
"It's a non-political entity and a great mixture of folks who want the best for the people of this county," Whittle said of Frederick First, a grassroots organization whose goal is restoring civility in local politics by dispensing with party affiliations. "I don't have to be beholden to the Democratic Party or Republican Party. I'm here to serve everyone."
Whittle, a Frederick County native and 2001 graduate of Sherando High School near Stephens City, is a first-time political candidate who said he first became interested in working in the clerk's office after speaking with his uncle, Terry Whittle, who was clerk of Winchester Circuit Court from Jan. 1, 2004, until his retirement on Dec. 31, 2019.
"He certainly influenced me," Kirk Whittle said. "Terry's stories and descriptions of what he did, the public services he provided, always fascinated me."
Kirk Whittle's parents, Mark and Cindy Whittle, are both retired school principals — Mark Whittle led Admiral Byrd Middle School in Frederick County and Cindy Whittle was in charge of A.S. Rhodes Elementary School in Warren County — and his brother, Ryan Whittle, is a teacher at Robert E. Aylor Middle School in Frederick County.
Kirk Whittle holds a bachelor of arts degree in sociology, a Virginia Court Clerks' Association designation as master deputy circuit court clerk and a National Center for State Courts endorsement as certified court manager.
His most extensive training, he said, came from Hogan, who joined the Frederick County Circuit Court Clerk's Office on Jan. 2, 1970, and has served as clerk since Jan. 1, 1997. When Hogan, a Democrat, announced her retirement plans on April 17, she immediately endorsed Whittle's campaign.
"I have already received tremendous support in my candidacy, from [Frederick County] Sheriff [Lenny] Millholland and members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office to local attorneys, but I believe the support of Becky Hogan speaks the loudest," Whittle said. "We will be losing 53 years of experience and leadership when Becky leaves in January, and the best way forward is to elect someone who has the vast amount of training and experience necessary for a smooth transition in January. ... A lot of people, a lot of departments rely on that office."
Whittle said his coworkers are also standing by him in his race for office, and he is standing by them as well.
"I may be biased but I do believe this office is the most efficient clerk's office in the state," he said. "The quantity and quality of work performed daily is staggering, and the support they have shown me in making my decision has been incredible."
According to the Virginia Court Clerks' Association, circuit court clerks in Virginia handle a wide range of tasks including processing all civil and criminal cases, maintaining court files and records, issuing subpoenas, preparing court orders, overseeing the jury selection process, issuing marriage licenses, accepting applications for concealed handgun permits and serving as custodian of all land and court records.
Whittle is being challenged in the Frederick County Circuit Court clerk's race by Sarah Kahle, a Frederick County Public Schools employee who won the local Republican Party’s nomination earlier this month. Kahle is a conservative gun rights proponent who announced her campaign April 7 on her personal Facebook page. Her campaign website, kahle4clerk.com, went live last week, but she has not yet responded to an interview request from The Winchester Star.
The general election will be held on Nov. 7 and the winning candidates will begin their terms on Jan. 1. For more information about the election, how to register to vote and where to cast ballots, visit the Frederick County Office of Elections online at fcva.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.