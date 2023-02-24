EDINBURG — In addition to providing more jobs, the planned expansion of Wholesome Foods’ meat processing operation will help meet customers’ huge demand for beef, company President Wes Pence said.
The company’s approximately 60 employees includes about three to five workers at its meat-processing plant, which primarily processes cattle and hogs but also prepares goats and lambs.
The expansion of the plant on South Ox Road in Shenandoah County might be completed by the end of this year. It will include the addition of a USDA-inspected slaughterhouse, as well as 12 new jobs.
“When the new expansion is complete, we will be able to provide customers with start-to-finish processing in-house,” Pence said.
Among other benefits, the addition of the slaughter facility as well as more freezer space means the company should at least initially be able to process 20 beef cattle per week, compared to the five to 10 that are now processed weekly.
“There’s this big thing with meat where people can’t get their animals slaughtered” in a timely fashion, Pence said. “Right now, we have them slaughtered somewhere else and we bring them in. We hang them, age them and cut and wrap them.”
Wholesome Foods provides wholesale distribution to businesses such as stores, restaurants and farmers markets in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.
Pence said beef cattle are raised on area farms for about 2½ years before they are ready for processing. Currently, a couple of existing local slaughter facilities have as much as a two-year backlog to get cattle slaughtered, he said.
“There is just more demand than the ability to do it,” Pence said. “The big boost” from the Wholesome Foods expansion “is going to be that farmers won’t have to haul their beef 30, 50 or 80 miles up the road to get it killed. They can just bring it here. It will make it much more convenient for them.”
Pence said much of the ongoing high demand for beef began in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You couldn’t get beef” at the time, he said. “You could go to Walmart and they would be sold out. Food Lion was sold out. There also was a big run on freezers. You couldn’t buy a freezer in Lowe’s because everyone was getting freezers. They weren’t going to get caught without beef or pork or whatever it may be.”
Pence said that during the beef shortage, the Wholesome Foods retail store in Edinburg did very well but the company’s wholesale operation suffered greatly because the pandemic forced many restaurants to close.
“We did have a tremendous amount of business in our retail store,” he said. “We were able to get product when other people couldn’t because of some of the business relationships we have. At that time, we didn’t have our Woodstock store,” which opened in November 2021.
The expansion of Wholesome Foods’ meat processing operation will represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment at the almost six-decades-old, family-owned-and-operated company. The state and Shenandoah County each are chipping in $40,000 for the project.
“We’re getting support, and that’s good,” said Pence, who also praised his brother, Wholesome Foods General Manager Nathan Spence, and their employees for the company’s success. “Having a good relationship with the county and the state is very important as we move forward and try to work together to provide more jobs and more product.”
