EDINBURG — Wholesome Foods’ meat-processing operation soon will undergo a major expansion, thanks in part to funding assistance from the state and Shenandoah County.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the expansion on Thursday in a press release. He said the project will create 12 new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment at the long-standing, family-owned-and-operated food distribution company.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Shenandoah County and the county Industrial Development Authority to secure the project. Youngkin approved a $40,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund (AFID), which the county will match with local funds.
“We are excited to grow our business with the help of the Commonwealth and Shenandoah County through the AFID program,” Wholesome Foods President Wes Pence said in the press release. “This expansion will increase our capacity, add jobs to our work force and provide a much needed service to the community and local farmers for years to come.”
Wholesome Foods is “currently processing five to 10 beef per week,” Pence said in an email to the Northern Virginia Daily on Thursday. “Our expansion will include a slaughter facility and more freezer space and should accommodate initially 20 beef per week and should grow from there.”
He said the company hopes to have its new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility up and running by the end of 2023.
Wholesome Foods plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the new facility from Virginia farms, creating an important new market for local cattle and hogs, according to the press release.
It noted that Wholesome Foods was established in 1964 by Dean and Syvilla Pence as a home delivery service of poultry, meat and eggs to the Washington, D.C. market. The company has grown into a full-scale food distributor as it supplies wholesale accounts in the mid-Atlantic and provides local home consumers with a variety of meats and cheeses.
“As Virginia’s largest private industry, our agricultural sector draws its strength from the diversity of production and the entrepreneurial spirit of families like the Pences, whose company has served the Shenandoah community for more than 50 years,” Youngkin said in the press release. “I thank Wholesome Foods for its commitment to the Commonwealth and wish them success in the future serving the farmers and consumers of Virginia and beyond.”
County Board of Supervisors Chairman Karl Roulston stated in the release that Wholesome Foods is “a great example of entrepreneurialism, as the business has evolved from a start-up home delivery service to a robust food processing facility with two consumer market locations (in Edinburg and Woodstock) that serve our community today.
“We are proud to partner with them through this next stage of growth and as they continue to evolve to support the residents of Shenandoah County and enhance our local economy.” Roulston said.
