State
Governor
- Terry R. McAuliffe (D)
- Glenn A. Youngkin (R)
- Princess L. Blanding (Libertarian)
Lieutenant governor
- Hala S. Ayala (D)
- Winsome E. Sears (R)
Attorney General
- Mark R. Herring (D)
- Jason S. Miyares (R)
House of Delegates/10th District
- Wendy W. Gooditis (D)
- Nicholas S. "Nick" Clemente (R)
House of Delegates/29th District
- Delmara F. "Deetzie" Bayliss (D)
- William D. "Bill" Wiley (R)
House of Delegates/33rd District
- Paul W. Siker (D)
- Dave A. LaRock (R)
Winchester
Commissioner of the Revenue
- Ann T. Burkholder
Commonwealth's Attorney
- Heather D. Hovermale
Sheriff
- Les R. Taylor
Treasurer
- Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Barbour
City Council/First Ward
- Jorge V. Gonzalez
- Richard S. Bell
Frederick County
Board of Supervisors/Red Bud District
- Blaine P. Dunn
- Shontya C. Washington
Board of Supervisors/Shawnee District
- Josh E. Ludwig
- Richard D. Kennedy
- Warren W. Gosnell
Board of Supervisors/Stonewall District
- Judith McCann-Slaughter
- Theo Theologis
School Board/Red Bud District
- Tim S. Stowe
- Ellen G. White
School Board/Shawnee District
- Miles B. Adkins
- Eric W. Reifinger
- David D. Stegmaier
School Board/Stonewall District
- Diana L. Hackney
- John J. Lamanna
- Linda G. Martin
- Issa V. Kassis
Stephens City Town Council
- Linden A. "Pete" Fravel III
- Mariah C. Smith
Town of Boyce
Mayor
- Zachary A. Hudson
- David Ferreira
Town Council (vote for not more than two)
- Carol L. Coffelt
- Dennis S. Hall
Recorder
- Whitney L. Maddox
- Carli A. Pope
Source: Virginia Department of Elections, local voter registrars
