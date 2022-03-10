WINCHESTER — Some of the Northern Shenandoah Valley's most talented problem solvers are gearing up for the return of the Widget Cup Competition, an event that tests the design, engineering and construction skills of students from the city of Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties.
The Widget Cup was established in 2015 as a fun way for Career and Technical Education (CTE) students from the area's five high schools to demonstrate their proficiency in construction, welding, wiring and other talents that could eventually lead to high-paying careers that don't necessarily require a college degree. It had been an annual event until the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled the competitions in 2020 and '21.
The 2022 Widget Cup, slated for April 7 at the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center in Winchester, is organized by the Frederick County Economic Development Authority (EDA) and Winchester Economic Development Department, and sponsored by local businesses and manufacturers.
"I'm really excited. This will be my first year doing it," said Frederick County EDA Business Retention Manager Shayla Rickard, who has been in her position since November and is overseeing her first Widget Cup with Vanessa Santiago, who joined the Winchester Economic Development Department in July as its business and community development manager.
Here's how the Widget Cup works: Five teams comprised of eight students each representing Handley, Clarke County, Millbrook, Sherando and James Wood high schools will assemble at noon on April 7 and be directed to build a specific furnishing, tool, decorative item or structure for a local nonprofit that was selected in advance by event organizers. Previous builds have included the creation of costume storage units for Winchester Little Theatre, a gate for the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, a bench for NW Works and a bookshelf for the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum.
This year's beneficiary has already been selected, Santiago said, but the recipient and the item to be built by the five Widget Cup teams is still top secret.
"They don't know what the design is [until the competition begins]," Rickard said.
The teams and their coaches — usually the CTE teachers from their respective schools — will have one hour to design their projects, followed by another three hours to build them using materials donated by local businesses. Santiago said the entire process will be streamed live online by Winchester Public Schools so people can watch the students' progress.
While most of the team members will tackle construction, a few will create an audio/visual presentation explaining how the project was executed and how the item will serve the client. Those presentations will begin at 5 p.m. in the Patsy Cline Theatre at Handley High School, where a panel of judges from the local business community will announce the 2022 Widget Cup winner at 6 p.m.
Members of the winning team will each receive a $100 gift card and their coaches will get $200 gift cards. The team also gets the Widget Cup trophy, "which they keep for the whole year until the next competition," Santiago said.
Even the best Widget Cup creations will still be incomplete by the end of the competition, though. That's why Rickard said all five items will be returned to their respective schools following the event, and CTE students will take another four to six weeks painting and shoring up the builds before delivering them to the recipient.
The Widget Cup is always exciting for the students who participate, but it also serves as a reminder that the construction, plumbing, electrical, design and welding skills they're learning in CTE classes are positioning them for success in adulthood.
"In this area, there are lots of opportunities in manufacturing, engineering, working with your hands," Rickard said. "It's a really cool way to show the young people, 'Look what you can do.'"
Rickard and Santiago said corporate sponsors are still needed for this year's Widget Cup. Monetary donations will be used to buy materials, lunches for the teams and gift cards for the winners. Any business interested in supporting the event is asked to sign up by March 18 at explorefrederickcareers.com.
