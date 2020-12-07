Editor’s note: The following was written by the widow of Charles L. Hausenfluck Jr., a Winchester resident who treated the community to an annual Christmas display at his home for 48 years before he died on March 28, 2018, at the age of 77.
Charles was raised on the well-known Blandy Experimental Farm on Route 50 in Boyce from the age of 9 until his late teens. His father was the farm manager and lived in the big white house on the property as Blandy was becoming more popular and the University of Virginia was taking over. At the age of 9, he actually worked for and was paid by UVA while they lived there. That is where his love for Christmas started. ... At that young age, his mom said he would go out and get the holly and spruce and pine tree branches and decorate every mantle in every room and the stairway railing.
When we got married in November 1968, Christmas was the next month and I soon realized what Christmas was all about to him — not just decorating the tree and putting some decorations in the house, but outside as well. As the years went on and we both aged, so did the population of the Christmas items inside and outside.
We lived on Route 11 across from Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative for a couple of years, but he wanted a house on a corner lot because he knew what he had planned for Christmases to come. We bought a house on a corner lot on Battle Avenue and displayed the Christmas decorations for the 28 years we lived there, but the yard started getting too small. When he retired from Rubbermaid at age 60, we went house hunting for another corner lot with a bigger yard, like an acre plus. His exact words were, “Deloris, I can just see those white cut-out deer coming up the bank with big red bows.” So to Stonebrook we moved 20 years ago and he was able to see his dream come true.
His illness began to slow him down but, even up to the very last Christmas, he still had the desire to decorate. I said, “Charles, I cannot let you get on the roof,” and he said, “I know my roof.” That is when we had our first discussion about why he was so determined to decorate even in ill health. He looked straight at me with those pretty blue eyes and said, “Deloris, you volunteer for everybody in Clarke County, Frederick County and Winchester. This is what I do for my community.” Never in 51 years of knowing him did I ever hear him say that, and that was his last Christmas.
Last Christmas Eve, I got a Facebook message from someone I did not know and they were looking for Charles’s Christmas decorations to display. The day after Christmas, they were here at the house to look at them. I had prayed that someone would want them and keep his tradition going for the community but never thought that would happen. So God does answer prayers.
Thanks to Don and Judy Cain ... Charles’s community will have the opportunity to revisit the tradition they are accustomed to. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2021!
Thank you for sharing your memories and obviously you two were Soulmates. He will live on in everyone hearts and minds. May he rest in peace and he is setting up the decorations with the other angels. Merry Christmas and hopefully a better New Year to you and yours.
Thank you for sharing this beautiful story. I hope that the celebration of Christmas and the birth of Jesus will continue for all of us as we deal with Covid-19 crisis.
