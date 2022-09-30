A 2016 Ford Fusion traveling the wrong way on Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) on Thursday evening killed the two occupants of the vehicle and injured three people in another vehicle, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. when witnesses reported seeing the Ford Fusion traveling east in the westbound lanes.
As the Ford Fusion approached Stony Hill Road, it collided head-on with a 2019 Ford F150 pickup truck, Sheriff Lenny Millholland stated in a news release.
Janet Burke, 86, the front-seat passenger in the Ford Fusion, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Fusion, Jerry Burke, 85, was taken to Winchester Medical Center with serious injuries, where he died several hours later. The married couple was from Petersburg, West Virginia. They were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The occupants of the Ford F150 — driver Christopher Konka, 27, and front-seat passenger Tina Konka, 24, along with their 7-year-old daughter, all of Romney, West Virginia — were taken to WMC with non-life-threatening injuries.
Speed also appears to have been a factor in the crash.
A witness who contacted 911 to report the wrong-way driver stated she was "attempting to parallel the Ford sedan in the eastbound lanes and had reached speeds as high as 72 mph in a posted 55 mph zone," the release stated.
"It is always sad to see people pass away on our roadways," Millholland said. "It is believed that Mr. Burke had crossed over Route 50 when he came off Route 259 and inadvertently went across the eastbound lane of Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and turned right onto the westbound lane while heading eastbound on Route 50."
Nine people have been killed on Frederick County roads this year. The Sheriff's Office has stepped up traffic enforcement in an effort to curb dangerous driving.
