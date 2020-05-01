MILLWOOD — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is seeing a surge in the number of rescued animals brought in for emergency care.
The nonprofit hospital on Island Farm Lane near Boyce is the only one of its kind in Northern Virginia. Each year, it cares for more than 2,000 animals native to the state.
Already this year, the center has treated 577 animals, including more than 300 brought in during April alone. That is 30% more than were treated in the first four months of 2019, according to Veterinary Services Director Dr. Jennifer Riley.
The April figure is a monthly record, Riley said. More than 45 animals were admitted on a single day earlier this month, she noted.
“Every day, we get at least a dozen,” she said.
Approximately 150 animals were in the hospital’s care as of Wednesday, Riley added.
Although she is unsure of specific reasons for the high numbers, Riley speculated it could be because as the pandemic persists, more people are staying at home but venturing into the nearby outdoors more than they otherwise might.
Coping with both the pandemic and the patient load is proving challenging.
COVID-19 “definitely is a concern for us,” she said. “We have extreme measures in place to protect ourselves from the disease,” such as wearing face masks, meeting people who bring animals to the center outside, isolating office staff from medical staff and temporarily suspending assistance from on-site volunteers.
Usually, 3-5 volunteers help the staff each day. Without them, the three-person medical team is putting in a lot of long days to care for all of the animals.
“It’s a lot for us to handle,” Riley said, “but we’re coping.”
She encourages people to call the center at (540) 837-9000 before bringing animals. That way, staff can determine whether the animals actually need medical care and, if so, provide advice on how to care for them during transport without being bitten, catching an illness or causing them further harm.
Most animals recently brought to the center have been adults. But it’s baby season among many animal species.
“We get lots of people finding healthy babies,” Riley said. “Often, they think the baby has been orphaned or abandoned when, in fact, its parent is somewhere nearby and still caring for it.”
For instance, she said, deer will find a place to leave their fawns before going off to forage and returning later to care for the young. Among birds, many fledglings will hop out of the nest, with the parents feeding them on the ground.
Returning baby animals to their nests or natural surroundings may be best, Riley said.
It’s untrue that mother animals won’t accept babies touched by human hands, she emphasized.
“Mothers will still take back their babies,” Riley said. But when giving them back, “we recommend that you wear gloves and use towels or other barriers to prevent disease (from being) spread from you to the babies, or vice versa.”
The center recently has treated young birds, along with other small animals such as cottontail rabbits, frogs and toads, that were struck by lawnmowers and received lacerations. Some had to undergo surgery, Riley mentioned.
She suggests raking, or at least walking through, yards prior to mowing to make sure no small animals are in the grass or nearby plantings.
In the past week, she said, someone mowing a yard accidentally struck Killdeer parents while they were defending their nest. The chicks then were brought to the center.
“Chicks like these are very high-maintenance,” said Riley. “They require large amounts of tiny invertebrates and will only eat for us if their habitat here is set up to mimic their natural habitat.”
That means employees of the center must go outside throughout the day and gather fresh habitat supplies and small insects and worms, she said, when their immediate attention might should be focused on providing direct care to animals.
The center doesn’t charge for its services, and it’s funded entirely through private donations. As part of the global “Giving Tuesday” observance on May 5, a donor has agreed to match donations to the center up to $10,000 until then, according to Riley. Information about how to make donations is online at blueridgewildlifectr.org.
Only several other wildlife hospitals are in Virginia. They also are seeing increases in patient levels amid reduced staffing due to the coronavirus spread, Riley said. They and the Blue Ridge center especially need donations during the pandemic to ensure they can continue caring for animals without turning any away, she indicated.
“If we turn them away, they have nowhere to go,” she said.
