BOYCE — He’s only 3 years old, but Nigel is already considered elderly.
Annie Bradfield, who knows him well, has noticed his aging appearance.
“I wouldn’t expect him to live too much longer,” she said.
So Bradfield and her colleagues at the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (BRWC) are throwing Nigel a birthday party at 1 p.m. Saturday.
They want him to whoop it up before he starts playing possum permanently.
That’s right. Nigel isn’t a person. He’s an opossum.
And, perhaps most importantly, he’s a fine fellow, according to Bradfield, the center’s executive director.
BRWC is a privately funded rescue and rehabilitation facility for ill, injured and orphaned wild animals. Most of the critters treated there eventually are returned to their natural habitats.
However, Nigel is one of two opossums permanently living at the center as “ambassador” animals used by staff to educate the public about wildlife. The other is 2-year-old Marsi, which is short for marsupial, an order of mammals — including opossums —that have pouches in which they carry their babies.
Opossums in captivity have lived up to four years. That was the case of Blossom, a previous opossum at BRWC whose second birthday was celebrated with a party in 2018. She lived to be about 3½.
Yet the average life span for opossums, particularly those living in the wild, is about two years. Bradfield said that’s largely because they have a lot of predators. They’re also susceptible to many kinds of diseases, although rabies isn’t common among them, nature-related websites show.
Nigel lives in a safe enclosure and receives well-balanced meals and regular veterinary exams, said Bradfield, explaining why he’s possibly lived so long.
In 2019, Nigel and his siblings were brought to BRWC when their mom died after being struck by a car. After undergoing medical care, the siblings were released. But the center decided to keep Nigel as an ambassador because he has mobility problems and his siblings were bullying him.
When animals have trouble interacting with others of their kind, it’s a sign they won’t fare well in the wild, Bradfield explained.
BRWC staff think Nigel is a darling.
“He’s a calm animal,” Bradfield said, and “he has such a nice disposition.”
That makes it easy to transport him to schools and other places for educational programs, she said.
Nigel is a Virginia opossum, also known as a North American opossum. It’s the species that people commonly see in this part of the country, mainly because it’s the only species native to areas north of Mexico.
Saturday’s party will include games, crafts, cupcakes and opossum-related learning activities.
All tickets have been sold. Still, anyone interested in attending who doesn’t already have a ticket isn’t necessarily out of luck. BRWC sometimes sees last-minute cancellations for activities for which it requires reservations, Bradfield said.
The wildlife center is on Island Farm Lane, off Tilthammer Mill Road (Virginia 621) near Boyce. Its phone number is 540-837-9000.
