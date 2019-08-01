CLEAR BROOK — Eighteen wild turtles were used for entertainment at the Frederick County Fair’s Box Turtle Derby Race event on Tuesday. A local wildlife veterinarian and a state biologist say it’s unlikely many of them will survive.
“They’re the walking dead,” John Kleopfer, a reptile and amphibian specialist with the state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said of turtles that are taken from the wild and not quickly returned to the same spot they were captured. “They have extremely low survival rates.”
Turtle derbies are not illegal, but there are laws governing how many one person can possess.
Participants in the Box Turtle Derby Race either bring their own turtle or one is provided for them. Joe Lizer, chairman of special events for the fair, said a county resident brought 10 turtles he found this year for the derby.
Kleopfer said having 10 turtles is a violation of state law, as no one is supposed to have more than five box turtles in their possession. Selling a wild box turtle is illegal, but giving one away isn’t, if the donor has no more than five.
And because the turtles were stacked together in a plastic bin instead of being kept individually isolated it’s illegal to release them back into the wild, Kleopfer said, as it increases the chances that deadly viruses will spread to the local turtle population.
Jen Riley, director of veterinary services at the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce, said box turtles have to be quickly returned to essentially the exact spot they were captured if they are to have a chance at surviving, but even then their lives are still threatened.
“It’s probably going to die,” she said of a turtle that is picked up and kept for any significant amount of time by humans. “Those turtles [at the fair] should not be released at this point. It’s a major environmental health issue. It’s really sad.”
Turtles that are kept together in groups can pass viruses to one another, Riley said. They also can get sick from being passed through numerous sets of human hands.
“When you combine these turtles, it becomes illegal to release them,” Riley said. “They can transfer really bad diseases, things that can kill an entire population.”
During the derby, several of the turtles urinated when they were picked up. This is a fear reflex that causes the turtle to drop its body weight to try and escape a predator, Riley said. If the turtles do run when they are placed on the ground, it’s because they are trying to escape what they feel is a life-threatening situation.
Box turtles have long life spans and memories, potentially living more than 100 years. “If you are going to take one, you better make sure your grandchildren know how to take care of it and want it,” Riley said.
Riley also said derbies are harmful because they remove breeding-age turtles from the population. These are individual animals that already overcame the odds to survive to adulthood, she said.
Kleopfer said he and other DGIF officials have tried numerous times to contact and “forewarn” fair personnel about the environmental damage caused by the turtle derby, but no one from the fair has responded.
“It’s an emotional issue for me,” Kleopfer said, adding that he’s dedicated his life to wildlife conservation. “I’m just appalled these types of activities still go on.”
Kleopfer said he wants children to have an awareness of wildlife, but he believes the fair would best accomplish that by asking a wildlife group or state biologists to bring rescue animals for an educational exhibit. “There’s other types of things they can do to engage kids with wildlife.”
Last year, 49 turtles were raced at the derby — a number that caught the attention of state conservationists. Kleopfer said he reviewed photos of the 2018 derby and saw that some of the turtles were actually wood turtles, which are an endangered species.
Lizer announced several times to the crowd during the derby that the turtles have to be returned to the spot they were found. He said the derby has taken place each year for about 30 years and is a tradition geared toward families with children.
Lizer said he was aware of the state’s concerns and tried to address them by repeatedly explaining to derby participants that turtles are “territorial” and need to be returned to their original location.
Richard Leight, vice president of the fair, said on Tuesday that he remembers last year someone from DGIF reaching out to deliver a brochure about turtles in Virginia and expressing a desire to attend the fair this year with literature about turtles. But, that was the last he remembered hearing from anyone with the agency. He also said he wasn’t aware of requirements regarding the storage of turtles.
Lizer said he can believe that phone calls made by DGIF were not returned because the fair is entirely volunteer-driven and only active one week per year. He said he has no knowledge of anything being received in writing. He also said he’s been chairman of events for 30 years and his number is in the phone book, but he was never personally contacted by wildlife officials.
“I was not aware that Virginia prohibits gathering 10 turtles ... or that you can’t co-mingle them in a plastic bin,” Lizer said, adding that he was in the process of contacting the county resident who made the donation and informing him of the violation. “I would have loved to have this information this year or in previous years.”
Kleopfer said he hopes fair officials will stop using live and potentially endangered animals for entertainment.
“You don’t see elephants at circuses anymore,” Kleopfer said. “They just need to change with the times and realize that these types of animal exploitation events are a thing of the past.”
