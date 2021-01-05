WINCHESTER — Del. Bill Wiley, a Republican from Winchester who was elected in a Nov. 3 special election to fill an unexpired term in the House of Delegates, has announced that he is seeking re-election to the 29th District seat in the upcoming November general election.
Wiley was recently elected to fill the unexpired two-year term of Chris Collins, which ends Dec. 31, 2021. Collins resigned in June after being appointed a general district court judge.
“It would be my honor to continue to serve in the House of Delegates, and I hope to earn the support of the residents of the 29th District once again,” Wiley said in a press release. “You can count on me to stand up for our values, and I will not back down in Richmond. I proudly support the Second Amendment, the Right to Life and will oppose radical initiatives to defund the police that will make us less safe.”
He continued, “As your Delegate, I will fight for our fair share of tax dollars from Richmond, work to repeal unfunded mandates on our localities, create a better job climate and push for common sense policies that will make the Commonwealth a better place to live, work and raise a family.”
Wiley, who defeated Democrat Irina Khanin of Winchester in the November election, moved to Winchester in 2001. He was a member of City Council from 2014-20.
He is business development manager for Howard Shockey and Sons Inc. and is an associate real estate broker at Oakcrest Commercial Real Estate.
He resides in Ward 1 of Winchester with his wife, Katy, and three sons, Clarke, Stewart and Dawson. He is a graduate of George Mason University with a bachelor of science degree in economics and a master’s degree in education.
Delegates serve two-year terms. So far no other candidates have announced they’re running for the 29th District seat in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.