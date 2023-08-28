A Facebook meme posted recently by Del. Bill Wiley (R-Frederick County) spawned an online squabble with a local woman who is suing him in federal court over a previous social media dispute.
Reached by phone, Wiley indicated the exchange brought into focus some splintering in the local GOP as he pushed for unity.
“Right now, I am concerned that some of the individuals who are running as Republicans are trying to divide the (Frederick County Republican) committee. Folks are dividing and conquering and causing issues. It’s not necessary,” said Wiley, who represents the Virginia House of Delegates’ 29th District encompassing Winchester and parts of Frederick and Warren counties. As a result of redistricting, he is running in the Nov. 7 general election to represent the 32nd District, which covers Winchester and part of Frederick County. He faces Democrat Madelyn “Mady” Rodriguez on the ballot.
The recent online exchange took place in the comments section below a cartoon Wiley posted to his “Bill Wiley for House of Delegates” Facebook page. It shows a donkey (the symbol of the Democratic Party) holding a fishing pole. “Give a Democrat a fish and he’ll eat for a day. Teach a Democrat to fish and he’ll steal your rod, take your wallet, sexually assault the fish and then blame President Trump,” it says.
The post drew the attention of Christie Scarborough, who in March filed a $50,000 lawsuit against Wiley and his legislative aide, Susan Shick, claiming they violated her First Amendment rights by hiding her comments on his campaign Facebook page. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, is currently in pretrial stages.
Their exchange, in part, went as follows:
“Is this a campaign post?” Scarborough wrote.
Wiley responded, “yes, this is.” Then he wrote: “Why don’t you ask your good friends Rani Ludwig and Josh (Ludwig) for guidance as I thought we were on the same team!”
Scarborough is an original member of the Frederick County Conservative Committee, established in March of 2022. The group, at least at one time, included Frederick County Board of Supervisor Josh Ludwig (Shawnee District) and his wife, Rani Ludwig. It is perceived by some as a breakaway group of the Frederick County Republican Committee.
Josh Ludwig is running as the Republican nominee in the Nov. 7 election to be chairman of the Board of Supervisors. Rani Ludwig has managed campaigns for several local conservative candidates.
By phone Monday, Josh Ludwig said, “Whatever Christie’s issue with Del. Wiley is is not something I’m party to. That’s an issue between the two of them. I’m not sure why I’m being drawn into that.”
As part of the online exchange, Wiley also posted several photos of Scarborough in which she appears next to Rani Ludwig. At least two pictures also show Josh Ludwig.
Scarborough later commented, “...Seems that legislative aide of yours may cause a few hiccups for your campaign.”
Scarborough has been critical of Shick in the past.
When Scarborough alludes to Shick’s personal life on the most recent post, Wiley mentions some apparent division within the Frederick County Republican Committee.
“[D]on’t you have better things to do like taking care of your family. Rani Ludwig what is her next move? Highly disappointed with the way your team is dividing our party, I’m available to meet anytime. I thought the Republicans were a TEAM!” Wiley writes.
In the course of the exchange, Scarborough criticizes Wiley for reportedly appearing in a photograph in which he is wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. She indicated wearing a mask was at odds with his conservative politics.
Last week in a phone interview, Scarborough said, “I think it was important to highlight that he is essentially an order follower, and you cannot be an order follower and a believer in freedom at the same time.”
She added that the Ludwigs do not necessarily approve of her online conduct, but they believe in the U.S. Constitution.
“So what they’re trying to do is blame the Ludwigs, who as I mentioned, have absolutely no control over what I post. They don’t even necessarily condone it. The only thing they’ve said is that they don’t like my posts, that they would never post anything like that, but at the end of the day, they do believe in the Constitution, and it is First Amendment protected speech,” Scarborough said.
Reached by phone, Wiley said about the recent online exchange, “It’s an open forum, and she responded, and I responded accordingly. It baffles me how some of this behavior is tolerated by our fellow Republicans. It’s childish. ...We all believe in the same values a Republican stands for. ...We all need to come together for that reason and support our Republican nominees moving forward.”
Wiley and Shick are not the first targets of a lawsuit by Scarborough. In October of 2020, she sued Frederick County Public Schools for blocking her on Facebook. That suit was terminated in May of 2021.
Scarborough also filed a separate civil suit against General District Court Judge Mary Daniel, Magistrate Nicholas Hager and the Frederick County government. Judge Joel C. Hoppe on Aug. 11 recommended that the presiding district judge grant the defendants’ motion to dismiss. The lawsuit, in which she seeks $1 million in damages, stems from her May 2022 arrest when she was accused of violating a protective order. The charges were dropped.
Scarborough’s social media presence is no stranger to controversy. In February of 2022, Frederick County School Board member Miles Adkins (Shawnee District) was criticized for sharing a post created by Scarborough that depicted four other board members with Hitler mustaches and devil horns. The post was Scarborough’s response to those four board members voting to continue a COVID-related mask mandate in schools.
Asked if she would vote for Wiley, Scarborough said she wouldn’t, but she hopes he defeats his Democratic opponent. She said largely aligns Republicans but considers herself more conservative.
“I will not vote for either, but up against a Democrat, I hope Bill Wiley will succeed,” Scarborough said.
